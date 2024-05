My Monolid Eyeliner Breaks All The Makeup Rules, So I’m Writing My Own

But in my 30s, I began wondering whether it was time to let my beloved graphic eyeliner go. Was it “appropriate” for a 30-something-year-old to have such thick eyeliner? My skin also started to change, and I realised I actually wanted face coverage so I had to learn how to shade match and how to use a Beauty Blender. Like others who stepped away from heavy makeup post-pandemic, I doubted I could pull off the natural “no makeup” makeup look. Maybe eyelash extensions that had come into vogue could give me the same effect as my winged eyeliner, but I shied away from them. Anytime I’ve worn falsies, my monolids would double, and I’d get the crease above my eyes . Since I never learned how to do makeup with sangapeul, I would be at a loss.