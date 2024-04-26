Is Crease-Free Eye Makeup A Total Scam?

When I asked Martin for tips on how to apply makeup to the under-eye area, it was clear that a little bit of trial and error would be involved. He explains that, for starters, he doesn’t “do a lot with the eyes in terms of eye cream”, likely to limit the emollient load (my words, not his) to the area. Continuing the theme of ‘less is more’, Martin emphasises that slowly building up the coverage of your concealer to where you want it will result in a more even and long-lasting finish. “It's always easier to start lighter and build,” he says.