Coverage Without Caking: 6 Of The Best Concealers For Acne

Concealers are one of the most versatile products in your makeup bag. You can use them to fake eight hours of sleep, sharpen a soft winged eyeliner look, contour your face, and of course, cover up pimples, scarring and dark spots.
When you're battling breakouts, it's important to use the right concealer formula — especially if your breakout is open (aka, you popped it). That's why we opt for concealers that contain skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and vitamins A, C, and E.
This means these hybrid heroes will help to treat the breakout as well as cover it. Ahead, we've rounded up six acne concealers worthy of space in your makeup bag.