Farmer Wants A Wife 2024: Meet Farmer Todd & His Leading Ladies

Just as we thought this season of Farmer Wants A Wife was starting to cool down, we've been dropped a bombshell with a whole new farmer joining the show! Yep, after Farmer Dean and Teegan decided to leave together after just six episodes, the farms were down one man... until now.
After a day of romantic blind dates, the current farmers were in for a surprise when host Sam Armytage texted: “I have some important people I’d like you to meet. You must pack your bags and leave the farm immediately."
It was here that the farmers were introduced to a brand new farmer: Farmer Todd!
Farmer Todd will jump right into the show, immediately speed-dating eight women before inviting five of them back to the farm.
Here's what we know about Farmer Todd — and who the eight women vying for his love are.
Meet Farmer Todd
Farmer Todd is a 33-year-old cattle farmer from Baan Baa, New South Wales.
According to 7News, Todd is a third-generation farmer who apparently wants what his parents and sister have: a loving marriage with kids.
Todd reckons his ideal partner is “easy going and pretty relaxed like myself, but also willing to get their hands dirty and not afraid of hard work." He wants someone smart, genuine, and someone who's able to take a joke.
“Someone who’ll enjoy living on the farm and the farming lifestyle," he continues.
Todd prides himself on being “pretty relaxed about most things” and says there's "never a dull moment in my life.”
He's been described as "likeable, sweet, well-mannered but cheeky country boy" who "feels a bit left behind as the last single fella standing among his mates."
Who Are Farmer Todd's Ladies?
There will be eight women vying for Farmer Todd's affections. After a round of speed-dating, these will be whittled down to five women, who will go on to join him on his farm.
Anastasia, 29, Lawyer
“Romance to me is just my partner cheering me on in life and supporting my goals.”
Daisy, 28, Gym Manager
“I believe in having and deserving a fairy tale love and a happy ending.”
Ellen, 29, Sports Journalist
“I’m all about balance.”
Grace, 25, School Teacher
“It’s very hard to find someone as I am related to half the valley where I currently live."
Iyesha, 32, Neurosurgical Nurse
“I’m an old school romantic with a big heart and a lot of love to give.”
Jacinta, 34, Corporate Communications
“Love can make your life so much better.”
Jamira, 26, Public Servant
“I’m the fixer, carer and doer in the family. I give a lot of love and I expect that in return.”
Mollie, 24, Stable Foreman
“I am looking for love that feels authentic.”