Netflix’s Neon Addresses the Whitewashing of Reggaeton — & I Want Another Season

As Santi is falling down the rabbit hole of Isa’s plans for his career, we also get to see more of Ness and Felix. Played by Ferreira, Ness is a queer Afro-Latina who wants to help Santi succeed but also has her own life beyond her friends. Ness is a really fun character, as she is prone to get distracted by attractive women and her banter with Santi is delightful. And when Felix, played by Asian American actor Jordan Mendoza, gets some space from Santi, he starts a friendship with Mia (Taylor), an assistant to a record label representative who pretends to be able to sign Santi to her boss’s record label simply to make friends. I really hope Netflix gives Neon a second season because I want to know more about the adventures these four characters will get up to.