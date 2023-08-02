Wright extends the same thoughtfulness she puts into the representation she brought to the show to her encounters with fans. “There's a lot of care when handling public interactions,” Wright says. “In reality TV, we’re accessible in ways that other celebrities are not. People really feel like they went through it with you. They cried with you. It can get exhausting when you're giving genuine parts of yourself to a shit ton of people every day, every time you go out,” she says. “And I think it's important to do so. I'm just trying to find what that balance looks like and how to handle when people say outlandish things to me.” One particularly strange interaction Wright remembers was when a man approached her, thanked her for the representation she brought to the show, then said, “But fuck you, dog,” Wright pauses for effect; she’s definitely told this one before. “And I'm like, ‘What is wrong?’ He's like, ‘My girlfriend and I got into a fight. We broke up because she said, ‘You don't talk to me the way Mal talks to Yoly. So thank you, but also, I'm so mad at you!’ I was just like, ‘I can’t hold that. Do you want to hug? I don't know what to tell you.’ What am I supposed to do with that?”