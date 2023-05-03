Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret & Lizzie McGuire Made Puberty Bearable

Margaret also likes a sweet neighbourhood boy named Moose, and grows nervous every time she tries to talk with him. That happened to me too (except a bit more sweating was present). Margaret understands the feeling of insecurity. When she attends a “boy-girl” party for the first time, she prepares by finding the perfect dress and attends as a friend group to avoid showing up alone. One of her friends even grabs a razor to shave her legs. I vividly remember my first razor was an electric plug-in that I used because I was too afraid to cut myself in the shower. Turns out, electric razors do not achieve the smooth results that you want, and you still end up cutting yourself anyways.