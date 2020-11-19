The most important thing about confidence to me is being able to laugh at yourself. For example, when I audition for a part in a movie, and the casting director isn't specifically looking for a trans person for that part, I can't let myself go to a negative headspace—even though it would be easy to do that. What's the point of being discouraged? If you can look at these confidence-shaping experiences with a little bit of humour, you'll make it through the tough parts with ease. In those moments, I just tell myself I'm going to surprise the hell out of the casting director, because they've likely never seen anyone as fabulous as I. And if I don't get the part, it's surely because they were overwhelmed by how show-stopping I might be.