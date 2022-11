My Glosslab manicurist made this look easy and possibly easier than a French. Once you have the dividing line, it's just filling in the colour, so there's not as much precision painting. I could probably attempt a half-moon manicure at home; I just need one of those tiny striping brushes. I would use it to trace around the lunula line, then the rest of the nail I would paint as usual. Of course, another easy at-home option would be a press-on manicure. Etsy has a handful of red half-moon designs. You could also switch the colour way, with white or gold or pink or navy. Although, as you may know, the internet is very into red nails right now.