How 12 Aussie Women Are Using Fashion & Makeup As A Form Of Self-Expression This Diwali

When I think of Diwali, illuminating my home with diyas (clay lamps) and candles , and making barfi (a milk-based sweet Indian sweet) with my mum, are standard rituals. But in recent years, I've grown to enjoy using makeup and fashion as a form of self-expression on Diwali, wearing brighter coloured salwar kameez (dress and trousers) or a lehenga (top and skirt), statement earrings, and a slick of bold, vibrant lipstick in an ode to the festival of lights (yes, that's me pictured here). I've also learnt that I'm not alone in using personal style to express myself during this time: I've witnessed the bustling streets of Liverpool in south-west Sydney, with Indian fashion stores overflowing with customers in the weeks leading up to Diwali. Henna artists are usually booked out and South Asian influencers begin to flood my social media feeds with festive makeup tutorials.