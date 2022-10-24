How 12 Aussie Women Are Using Fashion & Makeup As A Form Of Self-Expression This Diwali

Sparklers, sweets and salwar kameez immediately come to mind when I think of Diwali (also referred to as Deepavali) — a five-day festival of lights observed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world. In Australia, this is the first year since the pandemic where no lockdowns or travel restrictions limit us from gathering in large groups to observe the special holiday that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
When I think of Diwali, illuminating my home with diyas (clay lamps) and candles, and making barfi (a milk-based sweet Indian sweet) with my mum, are standard rituals. But in recent years, I've grown to enjoy using makeup and fashion as a form of self-expression on Diwali, wearing brighter coloured salwar kameez (dress and trousers) or a lehenga (top and skirt), statement earrings, and a slick of bold, vibrant lipstick in an ode to the festival of lights (yes, that's me pictured here). I've also learnt that I'm not alone in using personal style to express myself during this time: I've witnessed the bustling streets of Liverpool in south-west Sydney, with Indian fashion stores overflowing with customers in the weeks leading up to Diwali. Henna artists are usually booked out and South Asian influencers begin to flood my social media feeds with festive makeup tutorials.
In that spirit, I decided to speak to 12 Australian women about the importance of makeup and fashion as part of their cultural and spiritual practice on Diwali.
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.