What Is Diwali?

Celebrating Diwali In Australia

Diwali (also referred to as Deepavali) is the five-day festival of lights observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world. Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, it falls on Thursday, November 4 this year.On this day, Hindus pay tribute to Lord Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Laxman’s return to their kingdom after 14 years in exile as told in the Ramayana story. Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which means Prisoner Release Day and it marks the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind’s release from India’s Gwalior Prison in 1619 along with 52 princes. Jains refer to the occasion as Mahavira Nirvana Divas, celebrating spiritual leader Mahavira and his teachings.Having grown up in a Hindu household in Sydney's west, I've always celebrated Diwali with my family, along with many others in the South Asian diaspora. While I've only truly understood its religious significance in more recent years, I've always enjoyed the cultural customs and festivities that go with it, such as lighting sparklers in the backyard, lining our lounge room with candles and devouring crispy vada (deep-fried fritters) and hot jalebis (orange sweets).