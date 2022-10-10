Despite what society may say, rap beef isn’t a boys club. Some of the most iconic women in rap have also produced some of the most notable feuds. Recall the shade thrown between Lil Kim and Foxy Brown in the late ‘90s as a result of their tarnished friendship. The two went to the same high school, appeared on magazine covers together and even collaborated on songs before their respective careers took off. Eventually, their relationship strained and diss tracks ensued. And let's not forget MC Lyte, who clashed with rival Antoinette in the ‘80s when female rappers were just beginning to solidify their footprint in the game. Women have been airing their grievances in their art for just as long as men.