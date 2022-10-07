The sad truth is that in this industry, you don’t see many Black folks (especially Black women) being given the opportunity to sit in the rooms that Karefa-Johnson is in or to do the things that she’s been able to do, regardless of their skill or ability. We’re so often told to be careful about the things that we say, that we can’t ruffle anyone’s feathers if we want to succeed in this business. Seeing West, an outsider who we’ve watched fight to get into this same elitist space, use his influence to bully and degrade someone who’s also beat the odds in fashion is frustrating — even though we should be fully accustomed to his frequent violations. But no more.