Let West tell it, the beef has been squashed. Even if that’s true (doubtful), that doesn’t dissolve what Karefa-Johnson had to endure. She shared in another Instagram story last night that she’s “been through it!” She also wrote, “I will always speak my mind, and always try to honour my truth.” West left his comment section open for folks to make rude and disgusting comments about her appearance. His attempts to shame Karefa-Johnson’s style were malicious, but beyond that, they simply weren’t true. She is the epitome of a fashion person, even more so than West. Her resume speaks for itself; she’s been in this industry since 2009, working at Vogue, Elle, Women's Wear Daily, and Garage. In 2020, the journalist was the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover. Her muse and model for the inaugural shoot was Paloma Elsesser, and after that, Karefa-Johnson also styled U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris , and has styled countless other covers since then.