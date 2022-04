Megan Thee Stallion’s Bombshell New Interview Reveals Devastating Details About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Despite Lanez’s alleged admission of guilt in the moment, the accused has since gone on to deny any responsibility in the shooting. Since the news broke, Lanez had alleged that the argument was sparked by romantic jealousy because he was sexually involved with both Megan and Harris — a claim that Megan denied in her CBS Mornings interview, calling them “really close friends” who had bonded over the shared loss of their mothers. In addition to dealing with the pain of being shot by someone in her close circle, Megan was also bombarded by a wide range of strong opinions about the altercation from the public, which varied from staunch support to straight-up denial of her injuries. From Lanez himself to bloggers with big followings to randoms on the internet, much of the discussion of the shooting was coloured with disbelief , with many people (disappointingly, a large number of them including Black women) expressing doubt in Megan’s statements, particularly in her decision to not initially tell the police that her foot injuries were the result of being shot. However, a medical report debunks all conspiracy theories about what may have gone down that night, confirming that bullets had gone through Megan’s feet, and that there are still fragments in her feet to this day.