But for as long as women have been in the genre, there has also been the belief that women rappers should be uplifting one another and teaming up more, based on the scarcity of them in the industry. On the other side, women are pitted against one another in rap, more than men are. It is unfair and sexist to think that women must be held to different and outdated behavioural standards than men. And as a fan, I want more of my favourite female rappers to collaborate because I know their joint endeavours will be fire, but I also know it’s unrealistic for all women to get along just because of societal expectations. That’s why I want them to channel their rage into art. Rather than trolling JT’s neighbourhood and posting it on Instagram, Cardi B should be in the studio coming up with a banger about their beef (which has reportedly since been squashed ). When Nicki Minaj was feuding with Remy Ma, we got “Shether,” one of the best diss tracks in recent memory. And Minaj was forced to answer with her own (albeit lesser) lyrical prowess.