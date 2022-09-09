Hillary Clinton’s Gutsiest Decision Had Nothing To Do With Politics

For her daughter, Chelsea, the notoriety of their last name affected her personally as well, for pretty much as long as she can remember. “The gutsiest thing I've ever done is to lead my life,” the former first daughter said. “I don't know what it's like to not be under the public gaze and to not have an enormous amount of expectations, for good and ill, for people who want to see me succeed and want to see me flounder or fail or worse. I've had to find a gutsy-ness to live my life in a way that has integrity and meaning and purpose and value to me as a kid, as an adolescent and a teenager, as a young adult, and now as a mom myself.”

