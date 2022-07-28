Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In August 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
If like me, you've been bingeing international versions until the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under drops, guess what queens, the wait is finally over!
Season 2 of the Aussie series is here, and promises more fierce and fun drama with a new cast vying for the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar. Of course, RuPaul is back and so are Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel. It technically comes a few days early on July 30, but that gives you all of August to watch at your own leisure. Bring it!
Image courtesy of Stan
The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2
In line with the reality TV mood, House of Ho drops later in August and is an unscripted show featuring the wealthy, multigenerational American-Vietnamese Ho family who is based in Houston. It's inspired by Crazy Rich Asians and if you've finished Bling Empire, this could fill that void.
Film lovers are in for a treat with some good old faves coming to the streaming platform this month too, including Game Night and The Meg.
On that note, I'll leave you here with a list of all of the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in August.

August 1

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 4 Drive My Car
Mother! (2017)
The Untouchables

August 2

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 11
Rosalie Blum

August 3

Contagion
Just To Be Sure

August 4

Hotel Europa: Season 1 - Premiere Code 404: Season 3 - Premiere
The Dancer
Reign Of The Supermen
The Death Of Superman

August 5

The Resort: Season 1, Episode 4
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3 The Spy Who Dumped Me
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 7
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 4
Summer Camp Island: Season 2 & 3
Scooby-Doo! Franken Creepy

August 6

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 2 Dirty Harry
The Queen of Spain
Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay
Sing

August 7

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 9
Catwoman

August 8

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 5
Paradise Road
An Unexpected Love
August 9

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 12
Entourage
70 Big Ones

August 10

From Prada To Nada
Petra

August 11

Hotel Rwanda
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya

August 12

The Resort: Season 1, Episode 5
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 3
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 20-26 - Premiere Goodfellas
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 5
Uncle Grandpa: Season 2
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

August 13

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 3
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere Batman Vs. Robin
City of Lies

August 14

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Happytime Murders

August 15

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 6
Final Aurora

August 16

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 13
Final Game Night

August 17

The Defence: Season 3 - Premiere
Flag Day
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2- Premiere

August 18

That Damn Michael Che: Season 2 - Premiere
Gremlins
Elles

August 19

The Resort: Season 1, Episode 6
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 4
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 14 -19 - Premiere
Space Jam
Traces: Season 1
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 6
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

August 20

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 2
Sex & The City
Sex & The City 2
Justice League Vs. The Fatal Five
August 21

Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 2
Life Of The Party

August 22

Welcome to Norway
Tigers

August 23

Rumour Has It
Where Am I Going?

August 24

The Meg
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 3
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 3
Rosa's Wedding

August 25

Unfaithful: Season 2 - Premiere
House of Ho: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
Last House On The Left
Out In the Open

August 26

The Resort: Season 1, Episode 7
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 5
Den Of Thieves
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 7
I'm Not a Killer
Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

August 27

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 5
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 3
Rampage
Batman: Gotham By Gaslight

August 28

Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 3
War (2007)

August 29

The Paras: Men of War: Season 1 - Premiere
The Uncovering
The Vice of Hope

August 30

The Shining (1980)
Disco

August 31

Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 4
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 4
Force Of Destiny
Persona Non-Grata
