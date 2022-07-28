If like me, you've been bingeing international versions until the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under drops, guess what queens, the wait is finally over!
Season 2 of the Aussie series is here, and promises more fierce and fun drama with a new cast vying for the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar. Of course, RuPaul is back and so are Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel. It technically comes a few days early on July 30, but that gives you all of August to watch at your own leisure. Bring it!
In line with the reality TV mood, House of Ho drops later in August and is an unscripted show featuring the wealthy, multigenerational American-Vietnamese Ho family who is based in Houston. It's inspired by Crazy Rich Asians and if you've finished Bling Empire, this could fill that void.
Film lovers are in for a treat with some good old faves coming to the streaming platform this month too, including Game Night and The Meg.
August 1
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 4 Drive My Car
Mother! (2017)
The Untouchables
August 2
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 11
Rosalie Blum
August 3
Contagion
Just To Be Sure
August 4
Hotel Europa: Season 1 - Premiere Code 404: Season 3 - Premiere
The Dancer
Reign Of The Supermen
The Death Of Superman
August 5
The Resort: Season 1, Episode 4
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3 The Spy Who Dumped Me
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 7
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 4
Summer Camp Island: Season 2 & 3
Scooby-Doo! Franken Creepy
August 6
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 2 Dirty Harry
The Queen of Spain
Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay
Sing
August 7
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 9
Catwoman
August 8
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 5
Paradise Road
An Unexpected Love
August 9
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 12
Entourage
70 Big Ones
August 10
From Prada To Nada
Petra
August 11
Hotel Rwanda
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya
August 12
The Resort: Season 1, Episode 5
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 3
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 20-26 - Premiere Goodfellas
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 5
Uncle Grandpa: Season 2
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
August 13
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 3
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere Batman Vs. Robin
City of Lies
August 14
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Happytime Murders
August 15
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 6
Final Aurora
August 16
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 13
Final Game Night
August 17
The Defence: Season 3 - Premiere
Flag Day
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2 - Premiere
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2- Premiere
August 18
That Damn Michael Che: Season 2 - Premiere
Gremlins
Elles
August 19
The Resort: Season 1, Episode 6
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 4
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 14 -19 - Premiere
Space Jam
Traces: Season 1
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 6
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
August 20
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 4
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 2
Sex & The City
Sex & The City 2
Justice League Vs. The Fatal Five
August 21
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 2
Life Of The Party
August 22
Welcome to Norway
Tigers
August 23
Rumour Has It
Where Am I Going?
August 24
The Meg
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 3
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 3
Rosa's Wedding
August 25
Unfaithful: Season 2 - Premiere
House of Ho: Season 2, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
Last House On The Left
Out In the Open
August 26
The Resort: Season 1, Episode 7
City on a Hill: Season 3, Episode 5
Den Of Thieves
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 7
I'm Not a Killer
Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness
August 27
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 5
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 3
Rampage
Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
August 28
Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 3
War (2007)
August 29
The Paras: Men of War: Season 1 - Premiere
The Uncovering
The Vice of Hope
August 30
The Shining (1980)
Disco
August 31
Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episode 4
Drag Race Philippines Untucked: Season 1, Episode 4
Force Of Destiny
Persona Non-Grata
