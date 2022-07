Season 2 of the Aussie series is here, and promises more fierce and fun drama with a new cast vying for the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar. Of course, RuPaul is back and so are Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel. It technically comes a few days early on July 30, but that gives you all of August to watch at your own leisure. Bring it!