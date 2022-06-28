Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In July 2022

Diversity and drama are my two favourite words when it comes to binge-worthy watches, and Stan's July schedule is jam-packed with both!
If you're you're always up for a rom-com series (who isn't?!), the new show Bridge and Tunnel may be up your alley. Set in the early 1980s, the show follows a group of college graduates setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. It's got a fun, young cast with diverse resumes, including Aussie Caitlin Stasey of Neighbours and Please Like Me fame.
The other highlight on my list drops right at the end of the month — the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, complete with more dolling up, drama, diva moves and the return of Queen RuPaul, Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson as judges.
July 1
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 20 - 26 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 8
Raised by Refugees: Season 1 - Premiere
The Undeclared War: Season 1 - Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 2
The Fate of the Furious
Ride Like A Girl
Power Rangers Dino Charge: Seasons 1 - 2
Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire Of London
July 2
The Dinner
Dakar - Madness in the Desert
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
July 3
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 4
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 5
Wash My Soul in the River's Flow
Show Dogs
July 4
Top Gear: Season 32, Episode 5 - Final
Insidious
Aniara
July 5
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 4
The Night We Called It A Day
I Love You Phillip Morris
Out Stealing Horses
July 6
Murderous Fever: Season 1 - Premiere
I, Tonya
The Hateful Eight
Chlorine
July 7
Nude Tuesday - Premiere
On the Road
Embrace of the Serpent
July 8
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 9
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 3
Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
Sanditon: Season 1
Journey to the Centre of the Earth
July 9
Paranoia
The Road
Rallying - The Killer Years
July 10
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 5
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 6
Beastly
July 11
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Suburban Mayhem
The Fencer
July 12
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 8 - Midseason Premiere
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 5
Girl With A Pearl Earring
The Bar
July 13
The Tender Hook
Naples In Veils
July 14
Secret Enemies: Season 1 - Premiere
Defending The Guilty: Season 1
Claire Darling
July 15
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 10
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 10
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 4
The Walker
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
July 16
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
John Wick
July 17
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 6
Not Suitable For Children
July 18
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 2
Queen Of The Damned
I Feel Good
July 19
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 9
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 6 - Final
Greetings From Tim Buckley
Common Blood
July 20
Tiger Mafia - Premiere
The Goddess of Fortune
A Friendly Tale
July 21
Infinitely Polar Bear
Charlie and Lola: Season 1 & 2
The Thing About Pam: Season 1
July 22
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 11
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 11
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 2
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 5
A Simple Favour
American Hustle
July 23
Let Me In
Muriel's Wedding
Connie & Carla
July 24
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 7
The Worst Person In The World
Analyse That
Analyse This
July 25
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 3
Fabian: Going to the Dogs
Next Door
July 26
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 10
30 Days of Night
The Chess Player
July 27
Underbelly: Vanishing Act: Season 1
Breath
Gossip
Don't Stop Me Now
July 28
Remember: Season 1 - Premiere
Alex & Eve
The Matrix
The Matrix: Reloaded
The Matrix: Revolutions
Comeback
July 29
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 12 - Finale
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 12 - Final
The Resort: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
The Bodyguard
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 6
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 3
That's Not Cheating
July 30
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Wolf Of Wall Street
No Filter
July 31
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 7
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 8
The Crazies
I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3
