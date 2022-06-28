Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In July 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
Image courtesy of Stan
Isabella Farrell and Caitlin Stasey in Bridge and Tunnel
Diversity and drama are my two favourite words when it comes to binge-worthy watches, and Stan's July schedule is jam-packed with both!
If you're you're always up for a rom-com series (who isn't?!), the new show Bridge and Tunnel may be up your alley. Set in the early 1980s, the show follows a group of college graduates setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. It's got a fun, young cast with diverse resumes, including Aussie Caitlin Stasey of Neighbours and Please Like Me fame.
The other highlight on my list drops right at the end of the month — the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, complete with more dolling up, drama, diva moves and the return of Queen RuPaul, Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson as judges.
I'll leave you here with a list of all of the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in July.

July 1

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 20 - 26 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 8
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 8
Raised by Refugees: Season 1 - Premiere
The Undeclared War: Season 1 - Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 2
The Fate of the Furious
Ride Like A Girl
Power Rangers Dino Charge: Seasons 1 - 2
Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire Of London

July 2

The Dinner
Dakar - Madness in the Desert
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

July 3

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 4
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 5
Wash My Soul in the River's Flow
Show Dogs

July 4

Top Gear: Season 32, Episode 5 - Final
Insidious
Aniara

July 5

Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 4
The Night We Called It A Day
I Love You Phillip Morris
Out Stealing Horses

July 6

Murderous Fever: Season 1 - Premiere
I, Tonya
The Hateful Eight
Chlorine

July 7

Nude Tuesday - Premiere
On the Road
Embrace of the Serpent

July 8

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 9
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 9
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 3
Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
Sanditon: Season 1
Journey to the Centre of the Earth

July 9

Paranoia
The Road
Rallying - The Killer Years

July 10

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 5
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 6
Beastly

July 11

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
Suburban Mayhem
The Fencer
July 12

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 8 - Midseason Premiere
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 5
Girl With A Pearl Earring
The Bar

July 13

The Tender Hook
Naples In Veils

July 14

Secret Enemies: Season 1 - Premiere
Defending The Guilty: Season 1
Claire Darling

July 15

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 10
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 10
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 4
The Walker
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity

July 16

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
John Wick

July 17

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 6
Not Suitable For Children

July 18

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 2
Queen Of The Damned
I Feel Good

July 19

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 9
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 6 - Final
Greetings From Tim Buckley
Common Blood

July 20

Tiger Mafia - Premiere
The Goddess of Fortune
A Friendly Tale

July 21

Infinitely Polar Bear
Charlie and Lola: Season 1 & 2
The Thing About Pam: Season 1

July 22

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 11
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 11
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 2
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 5
A Simple Favour
American Hustle

July 23

Let Me In
Muriel's Wedding
Connie & Carla

July 24

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 7
The Worst Person In The World
Analyse That
Analyse This

July 25

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 3
Fabian: Going to the Dogs
Next Door

July 26

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 10
30 Days of Night
The Chess Player

July 27

Underbelly: Vanishing Act: Season 1
Breath
Gossip
Don't Stop Me Now
July 28

Remember: Season 1 - Premiere
Alex & Eve
The Matrix
The Matrix: Reloaded
The Matrix: Revolutions
Comeback

July 29

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 12 - Finale
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 12 - Final
The Resort: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 3 - Premiere
The Bodyguard
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 6
Canada's Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 3
That's Not Cheating

July 30

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
The Wolf Of Wall Street
No Filter

July 31

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 7
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 8
The Crazies
I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3
