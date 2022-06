Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In July 2022

If you're you're always up for a rom-com series (who isn't?!), the new show Bridge and Tunnel may be up your alley. Set in the early 1980s, the show follows a group of college graduates setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown. It's got a fun, young cast with diverse resumes, including Aussie Caitlin Stasey of Neighbours and Please Like Me fame.