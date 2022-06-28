At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you're like me and already counting down 'til Halloween (yes, three months early), let the eeriness begin early with female coming-of-age, sci-fi drama Papers Girls. It follows what happens when four paper girls, who are out on their delivery route in the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers.
Speaking of coming-of-age shows, Anything's Possible is another must-see about a trans high school girl navigating her senior year. Plus, Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docu-soap for some light viewing, where you'll see a group of college kids from different backgrounds arrive in the Hamptons for the summer.
TV Shows
The Terminal List (July 1)
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx (July 3)
Warriors On The Field (July 8)
James May: Our Man In Italy S1 (July 15)
Forever Summer: Hamptons S1 (July 15)
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (July 17)
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx (July 24)
Paper Girls (July 29)
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (July 31)
Movies
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (July 1)
Robocop (1987) (July 1)
Me Before You (July 1)
21 Jump Street (July 1)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (July 1)
22 Jump Street (July 1)
Legally Blonde (July 1)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (July 1)
Get Out (July 1)
Lady Bird (July 1)
American Made (July 1)
Atomic Blonde (July 1)
The Boss Baby (July 1)
Captain Underpants (July 1)
Pitch Perfect 3 (July 1)
Fifty Shades Darker (July 1)
Magic Mike (July 5)
1up (July 8)
Belfast (July 11)
A Simple Favour (July 12)
Don't Make Me Go (July 15)
House Of Gucci (July 16)
Anything's Possible (July 22)
Sing 2 (July 30)