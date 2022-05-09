She Works Hard For the Money: A Financial Dominatrix’s Tips On Financial Planning

FF: One of the biggest misconceptions is that it's easy, and that you're going to sit there and say, "Give me your money!" and people are just going to give it to you. You have to be giving something in order to get something — that's what people don't understand. As much as I don't show my face, I go above and beyond in other ways because I'm not shy about my body; I don't mind being even nude or close to nude. Once you put something on the internet, it's there forever, which is why I decided to create my own lane in which I don't show my face and any distinguishing features. The other misconception is that financial domination doesn't require consistency. People don't think of it as like a skill. They think it's automatically something they should know how to do without putting in any education or without learning anything so that they can become good at it. They just want to copy without really put their own spin on things and think it's going to work out for them, which makes no sense to me.