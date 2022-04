Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Go After What You Want

Are you ready to rock? April 1 starts the month off with a bang, when the new moon in Aries lends a fresh start to our spring vibe. A few days later, on the fifth, lovelorn Venus swims into tender Pisces and heightens our romantic hearts. Talkative Mercury enters reserved Taurus on April 10, making us slow down on the chatter and simplify our minds. Lucky Jupiter and visionary Neptune connect in fluid Pisces for the first time since 1856, inspiring us to take a leap of faith and grow our dreams. Action planet Mars dives into Pisces on April 14, pushing us to chase out desires.