Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Go After What You Want

Venus and Neptune in Pisces collide on the 27th, making our hearts unconditional and affectionate. Mercury glides into its home sign, Gemini, on April 29, allowing us to express ourselves clearly and concisely. Pluto retrograde in Capricorn commences on the 29th, inspiring us to change our energy and become greater beings. April 30’s solar eclipse in Taurus occurs the same day Venus and Jupiter link up in Pisces, expanding our passions, relationships, and capacity to love.