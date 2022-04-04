Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Go After What You Want

Are you ready to rock? April 1 starts the month off with a bang, when the new moon in Aries lends a fresh start to our spring vibe. A few days later, on the fifth, lovelorn Venus swims into tender Pisces and heightens our romantic hearts. Talkative Mercury enters reserved Taurus on April 10, making us slow down on the chatter and simplify our minds. Lucky Jupiter and visionary Neptune connect in fluid Pisces for the first time since 1856, inspiring us to take a leap of faith and grow our dreams. Action planet Mars dives into Pisces on April 14, pushing us to chase out desires.
April 16’s transformational full moon in Libra gets us out of our personal and relationship comfort zones with the hopes of evolving dynamics. The Sun glides into Taurus on April 19, asking us to embrace kindness, compassion, and creativity. It’s a time for everyone to slow down and smell the beautiful spring roses.
Venus and Neptune in Pisces collide on the 27th, making our hearts unconditional and affectionate. Mercury glides into its home sign, Gemini, on April 29, allowing us to express ourselves clearly and concisely. Pluto retrograde in Capricorn commences on the 29th, inspiring us to change our energy and become greater beings. April 30’s solar eclipse in Taurus occurs the same day Venus and Jupiter link up in Pisces, expanding our passions, relationships, and capacity to love.