Everything We Know About First Dates Australia

Who else has volunteered to discreetly dine at a restaurant to keep an eye on their friend on a blind date? Now, imagine if you could observe multiple blind dates from the comfort of your couch, with an ice cream in hand and the entire floor to voice your commentary.
This is exactly what you can do thanks to the new season of First Dates Australia. The fly-on-the-wall dating series returns to screens on Channel 10 this year, after being on Channel 7 for many years.
In each episode, five unscripted first dates are captured via hidden cameras and some clever bar staff, so we get to see a new lineup of single people hoping to find love after what's been a very unpredictable two years.
The date ends with a trip to the First Dates booth, where each couple reveals what they really thought of the experience and whether they'll go on a second date.
While we can't predict every twist along the way, here is everything we do know about the 2022 season of First Dates Australia.
Who Is In The Cast?
Four fun promos have already been released, offering a sneak-peek into some of the very amusing dates in store for us this season, and the people going on them. While we currently know them either on a first-name basis or by their faces, here's the latest lowdown on the cast.
Ksenia and Benny
They say opposites attract, and the first date between Ksenia and Benny is truly putting that theory to the test.
"This is the absolute opposite of what I go for," Ksenia says in a piece to camera.
She proves herself to be a bit of wine connoisseur, so Benny decides to break the ice by telling her he's ordered two different red wines for her to taste.
"Let's see if you can get what it is," he says, before asking her which one she prefers.
"Well, they're two different styles, right?" she asks.
Cue the crickets as Benny covers his face before bursting into laughter. "It's the same wine," he tells her.
Does Benny's prank lead to more wining and dining, or does it backfire? I'm keen to see how this one unfolds.
Watch a preview of Ksenia and Benny's date in the trailer below:
Dawn and Phil
Dawn knows what she's looking for. It's that feeling of love which she says is the "most wonderful feeling", unlike any other in the world.
"I hope the man is as excited to meet me as I am to meet him," she says in a voiceover, before we see her date Phil walk through the door.
When Phil reveals that he's a special-ed school teacher, Dawn stops him right there and claims, "Oh, I love you".
"You are very forward on a first date, Dawn," says Phil. Well, that's one way to put it.
Watch a preview of Dawn and Phil's date in the trailer below:
Jarrod and Josh
Having never been in a relationship before, Jarrod decides to dive into the deep end with a televised blind date.
"I haven't really found someone who I feel is going to appreciate me and who I am," he says.
Admitting that he feels joy from making other people laugh, he puts his comical skills to good use when he goes on a date with Josh.
"I have to show you my party trick," Jarrod tells a nervous Josh. When he whips up a chicken made out of a tea towel he brought along to the date (as you do), Josh is a bit lost for words. Will this hilarious move land Jarrod a second date? We'll just have to wait and see.
Watch a preview of Jarrod and Josh's date in the trailer below:
Who Are The Bar Staff?
Giacomo, James, Luka and Ama are the bar staff on set this year. They actually have a very important job, because each interaction they have with the singles gives viewers a better idea of their personalities, dating expectations and what could happen next.
The team is in charge of welcoming the singles, taking their coats, ushering them to their tables, serving the food, whipping up drinks and small talk at the bar, and being there for that awkward 'who pays for the bill' conversation at the end of the night.
What Is the Air Date?
First Dates Australia premieres on Thursday, February 24 At 7:30pm on 10 And 10 Play On Demand. It's one of the network's latest reality TV offerings, as Australian Survivor: Blood v Water continues to air on the same channel.
Meanwhile, rival network Channel 9 has its own dating show Married At First Sight, providing some healthy competition, and we know that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been confirmed to return to screens later this year.