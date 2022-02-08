Your February 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & These Are The Dates Bringing Huge Changes

The second half of the month asks us to sink into our emotions: Expansive Jupiter in Pisces and invigorating Uranus in Taurus harmonize on February 17, bringing flashy and exciting new insights our way. Then, on the 18th, the Sun moves into Pisces, heightening our intuition and emotions for the next 30 days. February ends with a bang, in the form of the much-anticipated U.S. Pluto return, which has the potential to completely transform the country.