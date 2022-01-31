At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From Bridgerton to Downton Abbey and The Great, I'm quite the enthusiast for period or historical dramas. So, it's no surprise that I'm welcoming February with open arms, as the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finally drops mid-month.
The show about Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a 1960s housewife who pursues a creative comedy career, will have some edgy and thought-provoking moments this season, as her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.
Rachel Brosnahan returns in the main role, while there are also some special guest appearances to get excited about, with the likes of Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander popping up on the show.
Another highlight on Amazon Prime Video in February is the original rom-com I Want You Back about newly dumped thirty-somethings who team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships. That's risky business, but I'm here for it.
And if you're just in the mood to re-watch one of your old-time favourites, titles such as Pitch Perfect, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mamma Mia! are all now available on the streaming platform.
Here is the complete list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2022. Enjoy!
TV Shows
Law & Order S15-S17 (01/02/2022)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S17-S18 (01/02/2022)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S19-S20 (03/02/2022)
Phat Tuesdays (04/02/2022)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 (18/02/2022)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (18/02/2022)
Movies
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (01/02/2022)
Another 48 Hrs. (01/02/2022)
Barnyard (01/02/2022)
Beverly Hills Cop II (01/02/2022)
Beverly Hills Cop III (01/02/2022)
Cast Away (01/02/2022)
Central Intelligence (01/02/2022)
Clear & Present Danger (01/02/2022)
Coming to America (01/02/2022)
Coneheads (01/02/2022)
Days of Thunder (01/02/2022)
Enemy at the Gates (01/02/2022)
Event Horizon (01/02/2022)
Fast & Furious 2009 (01/02/2022)
Fast & Furious 6 (01/02/2022)
The Fast & The Furious (01/02/2022)
Fast Five (01/02/2022)
Fifty Shades of Grey (01/02/2022)
Flight (01/02/2022)
Forces of Nature (01/02/2022)
Furious 7 (01/02/2022)
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (01/02/2022)
The Huntsman: Winter’s War (01/02/2022)
Imagine That (01/02/2022)
Into the Wild (01/02/2022)
It’s A Wonderful Life (01/02/2022)
Just Like Heaven (01/02/2022)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (01/02/2022)
Mamma Mia! (01/02/2022)
Manchester by the Sea (01/02/2022)
Minority Report (01/02/2022)
Overloard (01/02/2022)
The Peacemaker (01/02/2022)
Pitch Perfect (01/02/2022)
Pitch Perfect 2 (01/02/2022)
The Purge: Election Year (01/02/2022)
Salt (01/02/2022)
Scarface (01/02/2022)
Scent of a Woman (01/02/2022)
Scrooged (01/02/2022)
Reacher (04/02/2022)
I Want You Back (11/02/2022)