News of another addition to Aaliyah's lauded body of work has been received with mixed reactions, mostly ranging from sadness to genuine disgust . On one end, the hole that Aaliyah's death left in music and pop culture has never been filled; to this day, artists are still doing their damndest to recreate her sound, aesthetic, and overall vibe to varying degrees of success. (There is and will only ever be one Aaliyah .) So yeah, more original music from the late legend could prove to be beneficial for a culture still missing her so deeply. However, there are far more cons to Unstoppable than there are pros, starting with the fact that the release of the project likely was not approved by the Haughton estate. For years, Aaliyah's family has been trying to reach an agreement with Hankerson and Blackground Records 2.0 about what to do with her music, and that conflict has yet to be resolved. After initially learning that the label was putting her full catalogue on streaming platforms, the estate shared a public statement hinting that the move was an attempt to "leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."