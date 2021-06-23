Chris Brown Is Under Investigation Over Alleged Battery Of A Woman

Chris Brown is under investigation again. Brown is accused of striking a woman during an argument on June 18. According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, the R&B singer was not present when police arrived at the scene in San Fernando Valley, California at 7:30 am PST. "The victim advised that she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her," according to the LAPD representative.
On June 22, Brown seemingly responded to the allegations on his Instagram story writing, “Y’all so damn [cap]” with a blue cap emoji followed by a line of laughing emojis. Los Angeles city’s attorney’s office will decide whether to bring charges against the singer.
This is far from the first time Brown has been accused of battery and violence against women. After pleading guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, Brown served probation and community service time in 2009 only to break his probation and serve a year in prison in 2014. In 2017, then girlfriend, actor and model Karrueche was granted a five year restraining order against Brown after claiming he threatened her life after refusing to return gifts he bought for her. Two years later, Brown was accused of rape in Paris. After being arrested in January 2019, and later freed to leave France with no charges pending.
Throughout all of the upsetting accusations, Brown continues to release music, collaborate with other artists including Sevyn Streeter, H.E.R., and Nas and even win awards, with little to no repercussions. Just this year, he won an iHeartRadio Music Award for R&B Song of the Year.
No official statement from Brown has been made directly addressing the accusation. Refinery29 has reached out for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).