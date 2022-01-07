No matter how culturally "groundbreaking" they're purported to be, these endeavours, much like the Unstoppable LP, are ultimately money grabs — last ditch attempts to milk every last drop from people who have already contributed so much to the culture. These artists were taken away from us far too soon, but the work that they were able to give us while they were alive was important and more than enough to uphold their legacy long after their passing. Would Aaliyah have wanted the songs in her vault to ever be shared with the public? We'll never know. Will the collaborations sound good? Maybe. What's for certain is that this project doesn't feel good for a number of reasons. There is a right way to pay homage to people like Aaliyah, and unfortunately, I don’t think this is it.