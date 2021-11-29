Say hello to a summer of seriously addictive viewing, because the streaming gods over at Stan have got it so right this December. Kicking off the month with some of the best Christmas movies (of course), Christmas On The Farm drops on December 1, sharing the story of Clementine, an Aussie author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers. The only catch is that Clementine is actually a New York socialite who's been passing her late mum's journals off as her own, so things are about to get tricky when the publisher announces they're heading Down Under for a 'Clementine' Christmas before closing a book deal.
Advertisement
Another Xmas delight being released the very next day is Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas which is music to the ears of anyone else who was a fan of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist that got cancelled after two seasons. The movie will pick up where season 2 left off, following Zoey as she continues navigating family, romance and work.
Fast forward to the day after Christmas, and your Boxing Day binge-fest is sorted thanks to the second season of Bump releasing on December 26. The Aussie drama sees Oly, a teenager who faces the most life-changing event when she unexpectedly falls pregnant. Season 2 will see Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) continue to get to know each other while juggling high school, looking after baby J and building their future. I love how raw this series is, showing the good and the bad of young motherhood and just being a teenager in general.
December 1
Christmas on the Farm - Premiere
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 7
Say Yes To Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Melody - Premiere
Six: Seasons 1 - 2 (S2 - Premiere)
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage Of Atlantis
Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Chowder: Season 3
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 7
Say Yes To Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Melody - Premiere
Six: Seasons 1 - 2 (S2 - Premiere)
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage Of Atlantis
Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Chowder: Season 3
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
Advertisement
December 2
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre - Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 9
Positive: Season 1 - Premiere
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas - Premiere
Send It!
Results
Save Your Legs!
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 9
Positive: Season 1 - Premiere
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas - Premiere
Send It!
Results
Save Your Legs!
December 3
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 54
Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
Berlin Station: Seasons 1 - 3
The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie
The Accused (1988)
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 8
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 3
The Running Game
The African Campaign
Transformers: Cyberverse: Seasons 1 - 2
Transformers: Prime: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1
Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
Berlin Station: Seasons 1 - 3
The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie
The Accused (1988)
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 8
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 3
The Running Game
The African Campaign
Transformers: Cyberverse: Seasons 1 - 2
Transformers: Prime: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1
December 4
Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 - Premiere
Police Academy
Police Academy
December 5
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 3
Backtrack
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 3
Backtrack
December 6
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 55
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 4
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
What A Beautiful Surprise
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 55
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 4
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
What A Beautiful Surprise
December 7
All American: Season 4, Episode 6
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
The Wackness
Soap Opera
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
The Wackness
Soap Opera
December 8
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 8
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Employee Of The Month (2006)
So Far So Good
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Employee Of The Month (2006)
So Far So Good
December 9
Brassic: Season 2
Perez.
Mafia And Red Tomatoes
Perez.
Mafia And Red Tomatoes
December 10
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 56
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 7-13 - Premiere
High: Season 1 - Premiere
The Defence: Season 2 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 6
Jack The Giant Slayer
Tammy
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 9
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 4
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Friendship Games
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1 - 3
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic - Best Gift Ever
My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday
My Little Pony: Dancing in the Clouds
My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away
My Little Pony: Princess Promenade
My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 7-13 - Premiere
High: Season 1 - Premiere
The Defence: Season 2 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 6
Jack The Giant Slayer
Tammy
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 9
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 4
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Friendship Games
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1 - 3
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic - Best Gift Ever
My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday
My Little Pony: Dancing in the Clouds
My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away
My Little Pony: Princess Promenade
My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
Advertisement
December 11
Harriet The Spy
Latin Lover
Latin Lover
December 12
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 8
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 4
300
300: Rise Of An Empire
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 4
300
300: Rise Of An Empire
December 13
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 7
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 57
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 5
Storm Surfers
Land Of Saints
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 57
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 5
Storm Surfers
Land Of Saints
December 14
All American: Season 4, Episode 7
Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 - Premiere
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
Digital Addiction
Eyes Wide Shut
Do You See Me?
Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 - Premiere
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
Digital Addiction
Eyes Wide Shut
Do You See Me?
December 15
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 9
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
The Wizard Of Oz
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
The Wizard Of Oz
December 16
Last Call
An Italian Name
The Well
An Italian Name
The Well
December 17
MacGruber: Season 1 - Premiere
Amsterdam Undercover: Season 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 58 - Final
Station Eleven: Season 1 - Premiere
Godzilla
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 5
Hanazuki: Seasons 1 - 2
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 1
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Season 1
Amsterdam Undercover: Season 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 58 - Final
Station Eleven: Season 1 - Premiere
Godzilla
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 5
Hanazuki: Seasons 1 - 2
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 1
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Season 1
December 18
Lean On Me
De Gaulle
De Gaulle
December 19
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 9
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 5
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere
Monster-In-Law
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 5
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere
Monster-In-Law
December 20
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 8
Claws: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2 - Premiere
Four Holidays
Evil: Season 2
We'll End Up Together
Claws: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2 - Premiere
Four Holidays
Evil: Season 2
We'll End Up Together
December 21
The Double
The Summit
Love is the Drug
The Summit
Love is the Drug
December 22
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 3
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers: Goldmember
The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 3
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers: Goldmember
The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown
December 23
Varsity Blues
Honey (2013)
Honey (2013)
December 24
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
Advertisement
December 25
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 6 - Christmas Special - Final
Inception
Inception
December 26
Bump: Season 2 - Premiere
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Something's Gotta Give
Call The Midwife: Christmas Special 2019
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Something's Gotta Give
Call The Midwife: Christmas Special 2019
December 27
Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 9
Claws: Season 4, Episode 3 & 4
Operation Goldshell
In the Blood
Claws: Season 4, Episode 3 & 4
Operation Goldshell
In the Blood
December 28
Perfect Places: Season 3 - Premiere
What Maisie Knew
Messy Christmas
What Maisie Knew
Messy Christmas
December 29
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 4 - Final
Gringo
The Wait
Gringo
The Wait
December 30
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas
The Disaster Artist
The Space Between
The Disaster Artist
The Space Between
December 31
Cloverfield