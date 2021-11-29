Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In December 2021

Say hello to a summer of seriously addictive viewing, because the streaming gods over at Stan have got it so right this December. Kicking off the month with some of the best Christmas movies (of course), Christmas On The Farm drops on December 1, sharing the story of Clementine, an Aussie author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers. The only catch is that Clementine is actually a New York socialite who's been passing her late mum's journals off as her own, so things are about to get tricky when the publisher announces they're heading Down Under for a 'Clementine' Christmas before closing a book deal.
Another Xmas delight being released the very next day is Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas which is music to the ears of anyone else who was a fan of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist that got cancelled after two seasons. The movie will pick up where season 2 left off, following Zoey as she continues navigating family, romance and work.
Fast forward to the day after Christmas, and your Boxing Day binge-fest is sorted thanks to the second season of Bump releasing on December 26. The Aussie drama sees Oly, a teenager who faces the most life-changing event when she unexpectedly falls pregnant. Season 2 will see Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) continue to get to know each other while juggling high school, looking after baby J and building their future. I love how raw this series is, showing the good and the bad of young motherhood and just being a teenager in general.
There are a lot of TV shows and movies out this month but if you ask me, you can never have too many options on your to-watch list. Here's a list of everything coming to Stan in December.

December 1

Christmas on the Farm - Premiere
The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 7
Say Yes To Christmas - Premiere
A Christmas Melody - Premiere
Six: Seasons 1 - 2 (S2 - Premiere)
London Has Fallen
Olympus Has Fallen
Lego DC Comics: Aquaman: Rage Of Atlantis
Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s ABC Murders: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1
Chowder: Season 3
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
December 2

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre - Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 9
Positive: Season 1 - Premiere
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas - Premiere
Send It!
Results
Save Your Legs!

December 3

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 54
Walker: Season 2, Episode 5
Berlin Station: Seasons 1 - 3
The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Movie
The Accused (1988)
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 8
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 3
The Running Game
The African Campaign
Transformers: Cyberverse: Seasons 1 - 2
Transformers: Prime: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1

December 4

Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 - Premiere
Police Academy

December 5

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 7
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 3
Backtrack

December 6

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 6
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 55
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 4
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
What A Beautiful Surprise

December 7

All American: Season 4, Episode 6
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
The Wackness
Soap Opera

December 8

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 8
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
Employee Of The Month (2006)
So Far So Good

December 9

Brassic: Season 2
Perez.
Mafia And Red Tomatoes

December 10

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 56
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 7-13 - Premiere
High: Season 1 - Premiere
The Defence: Season 2 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 6
Jack The Giant Slayer
Tammy
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 9
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 4
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Friendship Games
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1 - 3
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic - Best Gift Ever
My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday
My Little Pony: Dancing in the Clouds
My Little Pony: Friends are Never Far Away
My Little Pony: Princess Promenade
My Little Pony: Runaway Rainbow
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
December 11

Harriet The Spy
Latin Lover

December 12

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 8
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 4
300
300: Rise Of An Empire

December 13

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 7
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 57
Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 5
Storm Surfers
Land Of Saints

December 14

All American: Season 4, Episode 7
Billionaire Scoundrel: Season 1 - Premiere
60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
Digital Addiction
Eyes Wide Shut
Do You See Me?

December 15

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 9
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 2
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
The Wizard Of Oz

December 16

Last Call
An Italian Name
The Well

December 17

MacGruber: Season 1 - Premiere
Amsterdam Undercover: Season 1 - Premiere
Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 58 - Final
Station Eleven: Season 1 - Premiere
Godzilla
Canada's Drag Race: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 5
Hanazuki: Seasons 1 - 2
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 1
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Season 1

December 18

Lean On Me
De Gaulle

December 19

Hightown: Season 2, Episode 9
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 2, Episode 5
Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G. - Premiere
Monster-In-Law

December 20

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 8
Claws: Season 4, Episode 1 & 2 - Premiere
Four Holidays
Evil: Season 2
We'll End Up Together

December 21

The Double
The Summit
Love is the Drug

December 22

The Last O.G.: Season 4, Episode 10 - Final
Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 3
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers: Goldmember
The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2020: Dibley in Lockdown

December 23

Varsity Blues
Honey (2013)

December 24

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 6 - Premiere
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Drag Race Italia: Season 1, Episode 6 - Final
December 25

Top Gear: Season 31, Episode 6 - Christmas Special - Final
Inception

December 26

Bump: Season 2 - Premiere
Hightown: Season 2, Episode 10 - Final
Something's Gotta Give
Call The Midwife: Christmas Special 2019

December 27

Yellowstone: Season 4, Episode 9
Claws: Season 4, Episode 3 & 4
Operation Goldshell
In the Blood

December 28

Perfect Places: Season 3 - Premiere
What Maisie Knew
Messy Christmas

December 29

Landscapers: Season 1, Episode 4 - Final
Gringo
The Wait

December 30

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas
The Disaster Artist
The Space Between

December 31

Cloverfield
