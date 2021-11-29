As we say farewell (and good riddance) to the chaotic year that was 2021, we also celebrate the fantastic entertainment it has brought us. Our laptops and streaming services have kept us in good company through lockdowns and more lockdowns.
This month, Netflix is delivering a truckload of fun and exciting new movies and TV series. We won't lie — we're eagerly awaiting season two of Emily In Paris to drop. Much of Netflix's extravagant Christmas lineup will also be landing on our watchlists — and after Nina Dobrev's Love Hard, we cannot wait to get into the festive spirit.
Eager fans of The Witcher and Titan will be pleased that the latest seasons aren't far off. And for those seeking light refuge in the lead-up to the new year, Queer Eye and Love On The Spectrum are sure to hit that sweet spot.
Here's a list of everything coming to Netflix Australia in December.
Original Series
Lost in Space: Season 3 (01/12/2021)
Coyotes (02/12/2021)
La Casa de Papel: Part 5 Vol 2 (03/12/2021)
Coming Out Colton (03/12/2021)
Our Beloved Summer (06/12/2021)
Titans: Season 3 (08/12/2021)
Bonus Family: Season 4 (09/12/2021)
Aranyak (10/12/2021)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (10/12/2021)
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (10/12/2021)
Twentysomethings: Austin (10/12/2021)
The Hungry and the Hairy (11/12/2021)
The Future Diary (14/12/2021)
Selling Tampa (15/12/2021)
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (15/12/2021)
The Witcher: Season 2 (17/12/2021)
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (18/12/2021)
What Happened in Oslo (19/12/2021)
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (20/12/2021)
Emily in Paris: Season 2 (22/12/2021)
Elite Short Stories: Patrick (23/12/2021)
The Silent Sea (24/12/2021)
Anxious People (29/12/2021)
Kitz (30/12/2021)
Queer Eye: Season 6 (31/12/2021)
Stay Close (31/12/2021)
Cobra Kai: Season 4 (31/12/2021)
Decoupled (Coming soon)
Single’s Inferno (Coming soon)
Netflix Film
The Power of the Dog (01/12/2021)
The Whole Truth (02/12/2021)
Single All The Way (02/12/2021)
Cobalt Blue (03/12/2021)
Mixtape (03/12/2021)
David and the Elves (06/12/2021)
Asakusa Kid (09/12/2021)
Two (10/12/2021)
Anonymously Yours (10/12/2021)
Still Out of My League (10/12/2021)
Back to the Outback (10/12/2021)
The Unforgivable (10/12/2021)
The Hand of God (15/12/2021)
A Naija Christmas (16/12/2021)
A California Christmas: City Lights (16/12/2021)
Grumpy Christmas (21/12/2021)
Vicky and Her Mystery (24/12/2021)
1000 Miles from Christmas (24/12/2021)
Don't Look Up (24/12/2021)
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (24/12/2021)
Minnal Murali (24/12/2021)
Lulli (26/12/2021)
Hilda and the Mountain King (30/12/2021)
The Lost Daughter (31/12/2021)
Seal Team (31/12/2021)
Comedy Specials
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (07/12/2021)
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (08/12/2021)
Russell Howard: Lubricant (14/12/2021)
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (21/12/2021)
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (25/12/2021)
Original Documentary
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (03/12/2021)
Voir (06/12/2021)
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (09/12/2021)
Puff: Wonders of the Reef (16/12/2021)
Stories of a Generation — with Pope Francis (25/12/2021)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (29/12/2021)
Kids & Family
Kayko and Kokosh (01/12/2021)
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 (01/12/2021)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (03/12/2021)
Centaurworld: Season 2 (07/12/2021)
Go Dog Go: Season 2 (07/12/2021)
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (14/12/2021)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming (17/12/2021)
Word Party Presents: Math! (28/12/2021)
Original Anime
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN (01/12/2021)
Aggretsuko: Season 4 (16/12/2021)
Licensed Highlights
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (09/12/2021)
Men in Black: International (11/12/2021)
The Accountant (15/12/2021)
Godzilla vs. Kong (23/12/2021)