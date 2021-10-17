Scheduling Sex Felt Strange & Vulnerable — It Also Helped My Relationship

Desire is just not as simple as being horny or feeling nothing. While spontaneous desire — a strong impulse to get off, seemingly out of nowhere or spurred by the sight of your partner — does happen, for most people it’s less and less common as we (and our relationships) age. What often takes its place is responsive desire: arousal in response to a lover’s touch or verbal initiation. As Roth said, “Desire happens in the head, arousal happens in the body.” He added that scheduling intimacy enables couples to “focus on cultivating arousal in your partner by creating the conditions in which desire can grow,” building anticipation and connection ahead of time through non-sexual touch, acts of service, and verbal affirmation. This is what we do in the early days of a relationship, when we don’t see our partner for days at a time; why not bring that energy into long-term relationships, too?