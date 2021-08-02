The Pandemic Has Turned Me Into A Serial Ghoster

My mental and emotional capacity for dating — even for replying to messages — was shrinking and I knew I should tell him this. But I squirmed at the thought, because we’d never defined our interactions as ‘dating’. Perhaps if we’d been meeting in person, it would have been clearer; physical proximity has a dating parlance all of its own. Maybe one of us would have felt a thrill of electricity when a foot accidentally nudged the other’s leg under the table. We could have walked along the water; I would have held my bag over the shoulder furthest from him if I’d wanted him to hold my hand, and on the shoulder closest to him if I didn’t. Each other’s physical presence would have made every interaction easier to read.