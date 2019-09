Das waren die schlimmsten Kommentare zu meiner psychischen Krankheit

"why are you so sad? You have a nice life"

"why are you scared? Its just a party"

"why do you look tired all the time? You should get some sleep"

"you don't know what stress is, you're just lazy"

"you're not depressed, it's just a phase"#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/YdAnoxZDGZ