Mann oder Frau? Rain Dove lässt Geschlechtergrenzen verschwimmen

Insa Grüning
Rain Dove arbeitet nicht nur als Männermodel, sondern hat sich auch als LGBT-Aktivistin in New York einen Namen gemacht. Vor über drei Jahren zog sie aus dem beschaulichen Vermont nach Brooklyn – seitdem konnte sie bereits viele wichtige Erfolge in ihrer Modelkarriere verzeichnen. Dass sie für ihr androgynes Aussehen Komplimente erhält und sogar Geld damit verdienen kann, war jedoch nicht immer so. Als Kind wurde sie aufgrund ihrer Größe von 1,85m und ihren breiten, für ein Mädchen eher untypische Schultern gehänselt. Jetzt, in New York ist Dove längst keine Außenseiterin mehr, sondern erhebt ihre Stimme – und man hört ihr zu!
In ihrer Funktion als LBGT-Aktivistin macht sie sich stark gegen Stereotypen, will Geschlechter- und Rollenklischees durchbrechen und sich für Gleichberechtigung engagieren. Und genau mit diesen Klischees, von denen hier die Rede ist, spielt sie auf ihrem Instagram-Account, auf dem sie Fotos von sich in bestimmten Rollen präsentiert – meist einmal als Frau, einmal als Mann verkleidet. Und ihr gelingt es, beide Looks glaubhaft zu verkaufen.
Seitdem Trump an der Macht ist, sagt sie, sei es noch wichtiger als jemals zuvor, politischer zu sein und sich seiner vorgelebten „konservativen“ Kleiderordnung wie auch Politik zu entziehen. „Würde man sich wie im 17. Jahrhundert kleiden, würden Männer heute Röcke tragen“, sagt Rain Dove und kämpft vehement weiter für ihre Message.
Wir zeigen eine Auswahl der starken Bilder. Mehr von Rain Dove findet ihr hier.
