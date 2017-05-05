Rain Dove arbeitet nicht nur als Männermodel, sondern hat sich auch als LGBT-Aktivistin in New York einen Namen gemacht. Vor über drei Jahren zog sie aus dem beschaulichen Vermont nach Brooklyn – seitdem konnte sie bereits viele wichtige Erfolge in ihrer Modelkarriere verzeichnen. Dass sie für ihr androgynes Aussehen Komplimente erhält und sogar Geld damit verdienen kann, war jedoch nicht immer so. Als Kind wurde sie aufgrund ihrer Größe von 1,85m und ihren breiten, für ein Mädchen eher untypische Schultern gehänselt. Jetzt, in New York ist Dove längst keine Außenseiterin mehr, sondern erhebt ihre Stimme – und man hört ihr zu!