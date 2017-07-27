Dieses Foto zeigt, dass nicht nur Frauen ihre Periode bekommen

zuerst erschienen bei Queer.de
Mit einem starken Foto thematisiert der Trans-Künstler Cass Clemmer binäre Schubladen in der Gesundheitsaufklärung - aber auch sein persönliches Leiden an der Menstruation.

Y’all know I’m trans and queer, And what that means for me all around, Is something that’s neither there nor here, It’s a happy, scary middle ground. So when I talk gender inclusion, And I wrote these rhymes to help you see, I’m not tryna bring up something shallow, Periods are honestly pretty traumatic for me. See my life is very clearly marked, Like a red border cut up a nation, A time before and a time beyond, The mark of my first menstruation. So let me take you back, To the details that I can still recall, Of the day I gained my first period, And the day that I lost it all. I was 15 and still happy, Running around, all chest bared and buck, Climbing trees, digging holes, And no one gave a single fuck. I mean I think my ma was worried, So I went and grew out my locks, A sign I was normal, still a girl, A painted neon sign for my gender box. So, the day I got my period, My god, a day so proud, This little andro fucked up kid, Had been bestowed the straight, cis shroud. The relief got all meshed up in my pain, In that moment, I sat down and cried, Just thanking god I was normal, While mourning the freedom that had died. Everyone told me my hips would grow, I looked at them and couldn't stop crying, "What's wrong with you? You'll be a woman!" They kept celebrating a child dying. See my body had betrayed me, That red dot, the wax seal, On a contract left there broken, A gender identity that wasn’t real. Most people deal with blood and tissue, And yet my body forces me to surrender, Cause every time I get my cycle, Is another day I shed my gender. My boobs betray me first, I feel them stretching out my binder, I send up questions, "am I cursed?" And wish to god that she was kinder. The five days it flows, I try to breathe, I dissociate, While my body rips outs parts of me, Leaving nothing but a shell of hate. The blood drips from an open wound, Of a war waging deep inside my corpse, The battle between mind and body, Immovable object; unstoppable force. #bleedingwhiletrans #menstruator #genderinclusion #mencanmenstruate #protectranskids #periodpride #genderdysphoria #menstruationmatters #ifmenhadperiods [PLEASE SHARE!?]

Auf dem auf Instagram geposteten Bild sitzt Cass auf einer Parkbank, der Schritt seiner hellen Hose ist blutrot gefärbt. Auf einem Schild in seiner Hand heißt es: "Periods are not just for women #BleedingWhileTrans" (Nicht nur Frauen bekommen ihre Tage #BlutenAlsTrans).
"Nicht alle Menschen, die menstruieren, sind Frauen, und nicht alle Frauen bekommen die Regel", begründete Cass Clemmer das inszenierte Porträt, mit dem er queere Vielfalt sichtbar machen will. "Viele Menschen haben noch nie darüber nachgedacht, was es heißt, die Periode zu bekommen, obwohl sie sich nicht als weiblich identifizieren." Für ihn selbst sei dies eine "sehr traumatische Erfahrung" gewesen, schreibt er zu dem Instagram-Post.
Bereits Ende letzten Jahres veröffentlichte Clemmer das Kinder-Malbuch "The Adventures of Toni the Tampon", das die Menstruation aus einer queeren Perspektive erklärt und die Berücksichtigung von trans und nicht-binären Menschen in der Gesundheitsaufklärung fordert. Von Fundichristen und Rechtspopulisten wird der Künstler seitdem heftig attackiert.
