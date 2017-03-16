„Ich will als sexy wahrgenommen werden & nicht nur als die, die den Krebs überlebte“

„Ja, es geht darum, dass ich mich sexy in meiner Haut fühle, aber es geht auch darum, anderen Mut zu machen. Meine Arbeit soll den Frauen ein gutes Gefühl geben, die das durchmachen müssen", so Ericka. Und ihre Ansichten und ihre Bilder kommen an, Ericka lief sogar Oben ohne bei der New York Fashion Week im Februar. Bei der Lingerie-Präsentation von US-Designerin und Brustkrebs-Überlebende Dana Donofree trug sie ihre Narben stolz zur Schau. Ihre Black Power Pose mit der Faust in der Höhe machte das Bild auf dem Catwalk perfekt.