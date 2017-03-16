„Ich will als sexy wahrgenommen werden & nicht nur als die, die den Krebs überlebte“

Exposed and yet always exposed. ? by @islandboiphotography MUA: @bellisima81 Concept/ Art Direction: Bae (Ebony Donnley) #blacklivesmatter #getout #dismantle #here #queer #sexeducator #checkyourboobs #cancerwarrior #GraceJones #qtpoc #queer #blackfemme #blackgayslay #kink #collar #submissive #thisbody
"I used to think I was the strangest person in the world but then I thought there are so many people in the world, there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her, and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well, I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that, yes, it's true I'm here, and I'm just as strange as you." - Frida Kahlo ? by @islandboiphotography MUA: @bellisima81 #checkyourboobs #cancerwarrior #qtpoc #femme #alwaysnaked #scars #blackfemme #blacklivesmatter #melanin #veryblack
I went to a Christian school as a little girl. When you were sent to the principal’s office for misbehaving, they gave spankings. I loved to talk (surprise surprise), so the principal's office is where I spent a lot of my time. One day, I remember being sent to the principal's office and making sure that my peers saw that I was being sent there, as if I was winning a prize, being rewarded. As I grew up, I carried this memory with me, perplexed that I would flaunt breaking the rules with no particular motive. Fast forward to after my breast cancer treatment, I started to seek out ways I could reclaim my reward: pain. I explored and discovered my long time infatuation with receiving pain. It it is freeing, to be punished without the punitive goal to diminish as is punishment practiced traditionally. It is an honor to submit to someone else, as in these moments are where I go to heal. ? by @islandboiphotography MUA: @bellisima81 Concept: Ebony Donnley #kink #blacklivesmatter #blackkinkster #submissive #queer #collar #cancerwarrior #checkyourboobs #cancerpatientsarekinkytoo #qtpoc #queer #servicebottom #toppingfromthebottomnowwehere #scars #doublemastectomy #cancerwarrior