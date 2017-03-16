„Ich will als sexy wahrgenommen werden & nicht nur als die, die den Krebs überlebte“

Edith Löhle
Es ging alles so schnell. Nur vier Monate vor ihrer Hochzeit kam die Diagnose Brustkrebs, zwei Monate vor dem großen Tag wurden Ericka Hart beide Brüste abgenommen. „Ich war 28 Jahre alt und alles was ich zur Zeit der Diagnose wollte, war hübsch auszusehen bei meiner Hochzeit. Es war für mich sehr schwer, weil ich nicht wollte, dass sich meine ganze Welt um Krebs dreht. Ich wollte nicht nur die sein, die den Krebs überlebte“, sagt Ericka gegenüber Refinery29.
Als sie sich mit dem Thema Brustaufbau nach einer Masektomie beschäftigte, wurde ihr klar, dass es gar keine Vorbilder gibt. Bei Google fand sie keine ästhetischen Bilder, in Zeitungen wurde immer nur die Leidensgeschichten von Krebspatienten erzählt. „Ich fragte mich, wie werden Brustkrebspatienten dargestellt? Sie werden eben immer als die Krankheits-Überlebenden gesehen und gehört – aber in einem Film zum Beispiel haben wir noch nie eine Frau sexy gesehen, die eine Masektomie hinter sich hat. Ich kann euch sagen, da gibt es noch mehr Geschichten zu erzählen, als die leidige Krankheit. Ich bin kein Opfer, ich habe großartigen Sex.“
Nach der Brustrekonstruktion beschloss sie, selbst dieses Vorbild zu sein. Die Frau, die ihre Geschichte annimmt, aber sich nicht darauf reduzieren lässt – die sogar daraus eine ganz neue sexuelle Power entwickelt. „Es fing damit an, dass ich ohne Top zum Afropunk Festival ging. Ich wollte damit Bewusstsein für die schwarze LGBT-Community mit Brustkrebs schaffen. Wir haben höhere Sterberaten, weil wir durch unsere Geschichte zu spät zum Arzt gehen. Wir sind so geprägt von instituellem Rassismus, dass der Krebs meist zu spät entdeckt wird." Auch Ericka fühlte sich während der Behandlung aufgrund ihrer Sexualität anders behandelt. „Ich identifiziere mich als queer, bin schwarz und Sexualerzieherin – also nicht die Musterpatientin. Wenn ich mit meiner Frau zur Chemotgerapie ging, haben uns alle angestarrt. Wenn ich Emily als meinen Notfallkontakt angab, sagten sie ‚Ist Emily ein Jungenname?‘"
Nachdem sich Ericka auf dem Festival ohne Oberteil ganz selbstverständlich fotografieren ließ, entfachte ihre Kraft und die Mission war geboren. Bei Instagram folgen ihr bereits über 48.000 Menschen, als Sexexpertin, Model, Autorin und Performerin steht sie heute dafür, dass man sich auch mit oder nach Brustkrebs weiblich und sexy fühlen kann. Gerade das Modeln, die heißen Aufnahmen, haben die Beziehung zu ihrem Körper verändert.
„Ja, es geht darum, dass ich mich sexy in meiner Haut fühle, aber es geht auch darum, anderen Mut zu machen. Meine Arbeit soll den Frauen ein gutes Gefühl geben, die das durchmachen müssen", so Ericka. Und ihre Ansichten und ihre Bilder kommen an, Ericka lief sogar Oben ohne bei der New York Fashion Week im Februar. Bei der Lingerie-Präsentation von US-Designerin und Brustkrebs-Überlebende Dana Donofree trug sie ihre Narben stolz zur Schau. Ihre Black Power Pose mit der Faust in der Höhe machte das Bild auf dem Catwalk perfekt.

I went to a Christian school as a little girl. When you were sent to the principal’s office for misbehaving, they gave spankings. I loved to talk (surprise surprise), so the principal's office is where I spent a lot of my time. One day, I remember being sent to the principal's office and making sure that my peers saw that I was being sent there, as if I was winning a prize, being rewarded.  As I grew up, I carried this memory with me, perplexed that I would flaunt breaking the rules with no particular motive. Fast forward to after my breast cancer treatment, I started to seek out ways I could reclaim my reward: pain. I explored and discovered my long time infatuation with receiving pain. It it is freeing, to be punished without the punitive goal to diminish as is punishment practiced traditionally. It is an honor to submit to someone else, as in these moments are where I go to heal. ? by @islandboiphotography MUA: @bellisima81 Concept: Ebony Donnley #kink #blacklivesmatter #blackkinkster #submissive #queer #collar #cancerwarrior #checkyourboobs #cancerpatientsarekinkytoo #qtpoc #queer #servicebottom #toppingfromthebottomnowwehere #scars #doublemastectomy #cancerwarrior

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ericka Hart, M.Ed. (@ihartericka) am

