Story aus Body & Soul

Intimpflege: Wer oder was ist eigentlich DEODOC?

Swantje Bernsmann - TheOriginalCopy
Lasst uns doch mal über INTIMPFLEGE sprechen: Was ist eigentlich eine Vulva? Was gibt es an Pflege? Und wer oder was ist eigentlich DEODOC?
Dieser Artikel erschien zuerst bei TheOriginalCopy
Fakt ist: wie alle haben Special Forces in unserem Badezimmer stehen. In sorgfältiger Recherchearbeit haben wir Pflege- und Kosmetikprodukte ausgewählt, die sich um spezielle Themen kümmern. Während das eine Produkt den Haarwachstum auf natürlicher Basis ankurbelt, kommt die Mascara mit integriertem Wachstumsserum und die Creme, die wir uns morgen auf unsere zarte Augenpartie tupfen, ist für sensible Haut, hat einen Lichtschutzfaktor und kommt mit einem kühlenden Applikator. Für alle Bereiche unseres Körpers haben wir uns Helfer ausgesucht, die die zu pflegende Stelle mit voller Kraft voraus umsorgen. Nur einen Bereich, das erlaube ich mir an dieser Stelle zu pauschalisieren, haben wir in diesem ganzen Prozedere irgendwie vergessen: unseren Intimbereich. Das mag zum einen am fehlenden Angebot liegen, zum anderen aber mit Sicherheit auch einer gewissen Scham geschuldet sein, die wir erst in den letzten Jahren aufgebrochen haben. Female Empowerment und progressiven, neuen Beautymarken sei Dank, dass heute offen und ehrlich über Vaginas und Vulvas gesprochen wird und dieses Tabuthema zu einem normalen Diskussionsinhalt geworden ist. Auch für theOC wird es wirklich längst Zeit dieses Thema offener zu behandeln und so freue ich mich eine Beautymarke, die sich vollkommen dem Topic der weiblichen Intimpflege verschrieben hat, für The Original Copy als Parnter gewonnen zu haben: die schwedische Marke DeoDoc. Ich möchte Euch heute die beiden fantastischen Gründerinnen, das Konzept, den Background und das Portfolio vorstellen. Und auch die bereits gestellte Frage klären: was ist eigentlich eine Vulva?
Werbung

Die Gründerinnen ihre Professorin.

Hinter der Marke DeoDoc, die ihr übrigens exklusiv bei Sephora findet, stehen die beiden schwedischen und ultra sympathischen Schwestern Hedieh und Hasti Asadi. Ich darf den Fokus auf ’sympathisch‘ legen, weil ich schon das Vergnügen hatte sie persönlich kennenzulernen. Hedieh ist eigentlich Dr. Hedieh Asadi und ist das medizinische Masterbrain hinter den Intimpflegeprodukten von DeoDoc, während Hasti Asadi für Marketing und alles andere zuständig ist. Gegründet haben sie ihre eigene Marke im Jahr 2013, wobei es ihnen nie nur um die Kreation von Produkten ging, sondern auch um eine Förderung des Dialogs über Intimpflege. Mit DeoDoc möchten sie das Tabu brechen, dass wir Frauen immer noch mit uns hadern uns über Intimpflege auszutauschen. Und natürlich möchten sie aufklären: wie funktioniert Intimpflege richtig und welche Mythen, die uns über Jahre eingepflegt wurden, sind einfach hinfällig.
Aber nicht nur die beiden Asadi Schwestern sind für die fantastischen DeoDoc Produkte verantwortlich, sondern noch eine dritte Frau: Dr. Gunvor Ekman-Ordeberg. M.D. Ph.D, Professorin für Gynakologie am Karolinska Institut in Schweden. Sie ist seit der Gründung fester Bestandteil des Teams und bringt ihre über 50 jährige Erfahrung mit ein, um die Produkte so effektiv und sicher wie möglich zu gestalten. Sie sagt:

“Based on my 50 years of working as a gynecologist, I have meet countless patients in my own private practice. Throughout my clinical experience I have learnt that women wash the intimate area excessively because they worry about odor. I’m therefore very pleased and positive that there finally is a safe way to take care of the intimate area. When developing these intimate skin care products the main focus has been to create gentle and safe products. In my personal opinion intimate skin care products developed under the supervision of doctors should have been available on the market a long time ago.”

Das Konzept.
Und was ist eigentlich eine Vulva?

Das Konzept von DeoDoc lässt sich in einem Satz zusammenfassen: ‚the intimate skin care your body deserves – by women doctors for women everywhere.‘ Die beiden Asadi Schwestern entwickelten diesen Ansatz, nachdem sie beide unter vermehrtem Schwitzen und der damit einhergehenden Angst vor unangenehmen Gerüchen im Intimbereich litten. Ich finde ja: die besten Marken entstehen aus einem eigenen Bedarf heraus. Und so war das auch hier der Fall – und DeoDoc war geboren. Aber es sollten nicht nur irgendwelche Intimpflege Produkte lanciert werden, sondern ein Portfolio geschaffen werden, das Intimpflege luxuriös und effektiv, aber dennoch preislich vertretbar macht. Hinzu kam der Wunsch, den Ansprüchen moderner Konsumentinnen wie lokale Produktion oder auch achtsam ausgewählten Inhaltsstoffen, was im Intimpflegebereich natürlich von höchster Wichtigkeit ist, gerecht zu werden. DeoDoc hat es geschafft, all diese Aspekte in seinen Produkten zu vereinen:
Werbung

das gesamte DeoDoc Portfolio wird in Schweden hergestellt und ist 100% vegan.

Vagina, Vulva & Co.

DeoDoc legt aber nicht nur viel Wert auf die bisher angesprochenen Punkte, sondern möchte auch aufklären. Denn Fakt ist: viele Männer wie Frauen stempeln den weiblichen Intimbereich immer noch pauschal als Vagina ab. ‚Das da unten‘ ist die Vagina. Dass das schlichtweg falsch ist, wissen nur die wenigsten. Das weibliche Geschlechtsorgan besteht nämlich aus mehreren Bestandteilen – oder sagen wir liebevoller ‚Zonen‘. Da wäre zum einen die Vulva, was den kompletten äußeren Bereich, auch weibliche Scham genannt, darstellt. Die Klitoris ist ein Bestandteil davon, genau wie die äußeren und inneren Schamlippen.
Die Vulva ist eine wichtige erogene Zone und ihr sexuelles Erregungszentrum ist die Klitoris. Die Schamlippen schützen den Scheideneingang, also die eigentliche, wahrhaftige Vagina. Diese verbindet die gerade genannten äußeren Geschlechtsorgane mit den inneren, also Scheide, Gebärmutter oder auch Eierstöcke. Hättest du’s gewusst? Ich ehrlicherweise nicht so en Detail. Gut, dass DeoDoc sich nicht nur der korrekten Intimpflege, sondern auch der Aufklärung in diesem Zuge verschrieben hat. Wieder etwas gelernt.
Q&A.
Wer nun denkt, das wäre schon alles, der täuscht. Denn DeoDoc nutzt seine Onlinepräsenz auch dafür, um alle signifikanten Fragen zu klären, die uns Frauen in Sachen ‚richtige Pflege meiner Vulva‘ zu klären. In der Rubrik ‚DeoDoc Life könnt ihr Euch durch ‚Do’s & Dont’s‘, alle Infos zum richtigen pH Level oder auch dem korrekten Rasieren des Intimbereichs klicken. Zudem findet ihr hier ein ausführliches Q&A, das Fragen wie ‚Ist Aluminium gefährlich?‘, ‚Kann ich als Schwangere die DeoDoc Produkte nutzen?‘ oder auch ‚Kann ich die DeoDoc Produkte täglich verwenden?‘ beantwortet. Hier bleibt keine Frage offen, versprochen.
Werbung
Das Portfolio.
Wie gerade schon beschrieben, geht es bei der Intimpflege des weiblichen Geschlechtsorgans um die Pflege der Vulva, also des äußerlichen Bereichs. Die Vagina, die innen liegt, reinigt sich selbst und braucht hierbei keine Hilfe unsererseits. Alle Produkte von DeoDoc kümmern sich also um die Vulva, die übrigens ein ganz eigenes, empfindliches Ökosystem hat. Dieses hat einen pH-Wert von 5 und sollte auch dementsprechend korrekt gepflegt werden. Alle DeoDoc Produkte sind folglich mit dem selben pH-Wert (also 5) ausgestattet, um dieses empfindliche System in keinster Weise zu gefährden oder anzugreifen. Das DeoDoc Sortiment unterteilt sich hierbei in verschiedene Bereiche: es gibt zum Beispiel ein ‚3 Step Shaving‘ Kit (ca. 50 €), das aus dem ‚Intimate Pre Shave Oil‘ (ca. 29 €), dem ‚Intimate Shaving Foam‘ (ca. 17 €) und dem ‚After Shave Balm‘ (ca. 27 €) besteht. Natürlich gibt es auch verschieden duftende ‚Daily Intimate Wash‘ (je ca. 20 €), ein ‚Intimate Calming Oil‘ (ca. 25 €) oder auch ein ‚Intimate Cleansing Oil‘ (ca. 20 €) – für alle, die auf Öle setzen. Diese Produkte dienen also alle der Reinigung.
Neben den Gelen, Washes und Foams gibt es noch zwei weitere Rubriken: Duftsprays und Wipes! So sagt das ‚Intimate Deodorant Spray‘ (ca. 20 €) unangenehmen Geruch im Intimbereich den Kampf an. Erhältlich ist es in den Duftrichtungen Violet Cotton, Jasmin Pear und Fresh Coconut. Und dann wären da noch die ‚Intimate Deowipes‘ (ebenfalls in drei Duftrichtungen erhältlich, je ca. 15 €), die ein einfaches Auffrischen on the Go möglich machen. Easy, breezy intimate care. Falls ihr nun direkt losstürmen wollt und etwas kaufen oder schlichtweg mal an den Produkten riechen wollt: checkt mal den nächsten Sephora bei Euch, da findet ihr die Produkte. Ansonsten könnt ihr natürlich auch online bei Sephora oder auch bei DeoDoc direkt bestellen.
Werbung
Mein Resümée.
In meiner Dusche stehen nun seit Ende November der ‚Intimate Shaving Foam‘, das ‚Daily Intimate Wash‘ in Fresh Coconut sowie das ‚Intimate Calming Oil‘. Und sie sind alle drei so gut wie leer, was bedeutet: me likey! Ich hatte Euch ja schon mehrmal erklärt, wie so ein Testlauf bei mir optimalerweise abläuft: das Produkt wird ausgepackt und an einem prominenten Platz in meinem Badezimmer oder – im Falle eines dekorativen Produkts – auf meinem Schminktisch platziert. Dort wartet es dann auf seinen Einsatz. Manchmal klappt das, manchmal nicht, denn manche Produkte, die ich testen soll, schaffen es einfach nicht in den Gebrauch. Irgendetwas in mir sträubt sich gegen eine Anwendung und so ist es schon vorgekommen, dass der ein oder andere Tiegel in einer immer dicker werdenden Staubschicht ein einsames Dasein gefristet hat, bis ich ihn mit hängenden Mundwinkeln schlussendlich in die ‚Zu-Verschenken-Tüte‘ verfrachtet habe.
Dies war bei den DeoDoc Produkten keineswegs der Fall. Von Tag eins an habe ich gern nach ihnen gegriffen. Das mag zum einen an ihrem hübschen Packaging und ihrem tollen, natürlichen Duft gelegen haben, zum anderen mit Sicherheit aber auch an einem neuen Bewusstsein für eine Körperzone, der ich viel zu lange keine Aufmerksamkeit geschenkt habe. Warum das so war, kann ich gar nicht genau betiteln. Ich befürchte, ich habe mich einfach nicht damit auseinander gesetzt.

Mein Intimbereich war mir einfach nicht präsent als Stelle meines Körpers, die genau wie eine zarte Augenpartie oder eine Stirn mit Pigmentflecken einen besonderen Fokus verdient. DeoDoc sei Dank, dass das von nun an anders ist.

Die Produkte fühlen sich schlichtweg ‚richtig‘ an. Sie reinigen und pflegen sanft, hinterlassen ein sehr angenehmes Gefühl auf der Haut und die gesamte Anwendung ist einfach einfach. Spätestens seitdem ich weiß, welchen pH-Wert übliche Duschgele haben, die ich bisher und übrigens auch ganz beiläufig wie unbedacht für meine Intimpflege verwendet habe, stellen sich mir beim Gedanken das so weiter zu Praktizieren alle Nackenhaare auf. Ein Weg zurück? Gibt es für mich ehrlicherweise nicht. Und vielleicht ist dieser Artikel ja für die ein oder andere von Euch auch ein Anstoß, eurem Intimbereich – oder nennen wir das Kind doch einfach beim Namen – eurer Vulva mehr Aufmerksamkeit, somit auch spezielle Pflege und am Ende schlichtweg auch mehr Liebe zu schenken. Denn Fakt ist abschließend auch: verdient hat sie es, genau wie alle anderen Bereiche eures Körpers auch <3
Werbung

– in freundlicher, aufklärender Zusammenarbeit mit DeoDoc –

Im Text befinden sich neben Markennennungen auch Affiliate Links, über deren Verkauf eine Provision an mich ausgeschüttet wird. Solltest du diese nicht nutzen wollen, bitte ich dich die Shops direkt aufzusuchen und deine Cookies zu löschen. Alle Bilder © theOC, PR/DeoDoc, unsplash
Werbung

More from Body

R29 Originals