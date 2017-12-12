Adriana Lima will sich nur noch für gute Zwecke ausziehen

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images.
Erst vergangenen Monat verriet Adriana Lima dem People Magazin, dass sie wahrscheinlich noch zwei Jahre lang bei der Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show mitlaufen würde, je nachdem wie ihr Körper aussieht. Am vergangenen Samstag hatte sie dann einen Sinneswandel. In einem langen Instagram-Post machte sie ihre Empathie für alle diejenigen deutlich, die wegen der gängigen (und teils durch sie auferlegten) Schönheitsideale Probleme mit ihrem eigenen Körperbild und Selbstwertgefühl haben.

?I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change..... I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause.....?✨ #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU ?✨

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

„Ich habe ein Angebot erhalten, ein sexy Video zu drehen, das in den sozialen Medien gepostet werden sollte. Obwohl ich in der Vergangenheit viele solcher Jobs gemacht habe, hat sich jetzt etwas geändert, weil eine Freundin mir sagte, dass sie unglücklich mit ihrem Körper sei. Jeden Tag wache ich auf und mein erster Gedanke ist mein Aussehen. Werde ich in meinem Job akzeptiert? In diesem Moment wurde mir klar, dass wahrscheinlich die Mehrheit der Frauen täglich mit dem Gedanken erwacht, dem Schönheitsideal der Gesellschaft/sozialen Medien/Fashionbranche entsprechen zu wollen. Das ist keine schöne Art zu leben und darüber hinaus ist es nicht gesund – weder mental noch körperlich. Also habe ich mich dazu entschieden, etwas zu ändern und mich nicht mehr sinnlos auszuziehen.“
„Wir als Frauen können nicht weiter in einer oberflächlichen Welt leben. Ich werde mich ändern.“

Auch wenn wir nicht sicher sind, ob Limas hüllenlose Modeljobs das Kernproblem der Körperbild-Problematik sind, ist es zumindest ein Anfang. So sagt sie selbst: „Ich werde mit mir anfangen. Ich stehe dir zur Seite.“ Aber ein Model streiken zu sehen, das diese auferlegten Standards über Jahre erfüllt hat, gibt Hoffnung. Im Post widmet sie ihren Sinneswandel ebenfalls ihrer Mutter und Großmutter: „Wir als Frauen können nicht weiter in einer oberflächlichen Welt leben. Ich werde mich ändern.“
In der Tat ist das eine große Veränderung für das Model, das mittlerweile seit 18 Jahren für den Unterwäscheriesen Victoria’s Secret in Unterwäsche über den Laufsteg läuft und mittlerweile Chef-Engel ist. Dem London Telegraph verriet sie einst, dass sie neun Tage vor der Show ausschließlich Proteinshakes zu sich nimmt und 12 Stunden vorher gänzlich auf Wasser verzichtet um möglichst dünn auszusehen. Es scheint, als wäre Lima bewusst geworden, welche Konsequenzen ihre Diäten, Jobs und von ihr veröffentlichte Fotos für sie und andere Frauen gehabt haben. Ob sie, wie eigentlich geplant, weiter für Victoria’s Secret arbeiten wird, ist bisher nicht bekannt.
