Dieses Model wollte nicht mehr Size Zero sein & zeigt jetzt, wie sie eigentlich aussieht

Insa Grüning
Nachdem man Liza Golden-Bhojwani auf der New York Fashion Week 2013 bei fast allen wichtigen Modeschauen auf dem Laufsteg gesehen hatte, schien einer Karriere als Nachwuchsmodel nichts mehr im Wege zu stehen. Mailand, London, Paris – die Modewelt lag ihr quasi zu Füßen. Denn die junge Texanerin brachte offensichtlich alles mit, was von einem „so called“ Supermodel verlangt wird. Sprich: Sie war dünn und durchtrainiert, passte in die sagenumwobene Size Zero und war bereit, für ihren Traum alles zu geben.
Doch Liza bezahlte für ihren Erfolg, der ja noch in den Kinderschuhen steckte, einen hohen Preis. Schon kurz nachdem ihre Karriere so richtig Fahrt aufgenommen hatte, erlitt sie ihren ersten Zusammenbruch. Grund dafür war ihre mangelhafte Ernährung, denn zu diesem Zeitpunkt nahm sie pro Tag nur etwa 500 Kalorien zu sich. Einfach nur, um ihr „Idealgewicht" zu halten, dem Konkurrenzdruck standzuhalten und damit sie gebucht wird. Allerdings eindeutig zu wenige Kalorien, wenn man gesund leben möchte.
Also aß sie wieder, was jedoch dazu führte, dass sie wieder zunahm und infolgedessen nicht mehr gebucht wurde. Also doch wieder Diät halten? Es dauerte noch eine Weile, bis Liza erkannt hat, dass dieses ständige Auf und Ab, ein gefährlicher Mix aus Gewichtsschwankungen, harten Trainingseinheiten immer öfter auftretenden Essattacken sie letztendlich kein Stück weiter bringen würden: „Ich war noch nie so gut trainiert, hatte sogar ein Sixpack. Für Victoria’s Secret und andere Marken war ich aber immer noch nicht fit genug.“ Irgendwann machte sie Schluss mit diesem Wahnsinn. Für immer.
Heute steht Liza zu ihrer Figur, isst normal und ausgewogen – auch wenn sie mit Größe 44 bereits als Plus Size Model gilt. Und obwohl sie weiterhin erfolgreich als Model arbeitet, regen ihre Bilder immer wieder zu Diskussionen. In der Masse betrachtet, haben ihre Kurven eben noch Seltenheitswert, zumindest was die Modeindustrie angeht. Wohl auch ein Zeichen dafür, dass sich unsere Sehgewohnheiten in der Werbung noch immer nicht verändert haben. Leider.

A little flashback Friday action for you. This caption will be long and won't fit, so if you'd like to read please find the rest in the comment section....The left side was me at the start of the peak of my career. My first proper fashion week where I was actually the size I needed to be. I was booking amazing shows that one never thinks they actually could, walking with girls who I once looked up to, it was a serious adrenaline rush...but after fainting one night in my apt whilst preparing one of my very low cal meals (I think it was 20 pieces of steamed edamame if I remember correctly), I called it quits with the diet and workout regime I was put on and decided I could do it on my own. I thought to myself, I can still be this thin, but I'll just eat a little more so I don't feel so horrible. Well, eating a little more turned into eating nearly a bag full of almonds, which then turned into eating full size meals, which then turned into a full blown binge. I was craving every single food you could imagine and I was giving in to every craving even though I knew this was such an important time in my career. I made it through NYFW okay, no one had noticed any weight gain, but by the time I had gotten the LFW I could see the pounds starting to show both in the mirror and on the measuring tape, but I kept quiet obviously not wanting to sabotage myself. I found myself going to the grocery store and picking up raw vegetables to try and make up for the near two week binge I had in NY, but I didn't see any weight coming off no matter how "healthy" I was eating and no matter how many workouts I fit in. MFW came and I knew I was bigger and by bigger I mean a 35.5in hip rather than the 34.5in hip I started with in NY, I played it cool and just pretended everything was normal. I did end up booking shows, Dolce & Gabbana being one of them. Which I afterwards received online criticism about my thighs looking fat...Anyways PFW came about, and I found it impossible to resist those chocolate croissants ? I went on many a casting with one exclusive option being on my schedule, but after meeting the client I knew the reason for me not nailing the gig, my size...

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) am

