Dieses Model wollte nicht mehr Size Zero sein & zeigt jetzt, wie sie eigentlich aussieht

Also aß sie wieder, was jedoch dazu führte, dass sie wieder zunahm und infolgedessen nicht mehr gebucht wurde. Also doch wieder Diät halten? Es dauerte noch eine Weile, bis Liza erkannt hat, dass dieses ständige Auf und Ab, ein gefährlicher Mix aus Gewichtsschwankungen, harten Trainingseinheiten immer öfter auftretenden Essattacken sie letztendlich kein Stück weiter bringen würden: „Ich war noch nie so gut trainiert, hatte sogar ein Sixpack. Für Victoria’s Secret und andere Marken war ich aber immer noch nicht fit genug.“ Irgendwann machte sie Schluss mit diesem Wahnsinn. Für immer.