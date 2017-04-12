Diese Instagrammerin hat einen emotionalen Brief an ihre Oberschenkel geschrieben

Lia Haubner

Dear Thighs, "I’m in love with you, every inch, every lump all the way up from my knees to my rump" You may not be slender, or tanned, or smooth, but you’re up for the challenge when I start to move you power through squats, lunges, and stairs, and you don’t seem to mind when some people glare" ..✏️? ____________________________________________________ This whole journey to body acceptance and self-love is kind of a roller coaster, but an exciting one that I’m gonna keep riding. Each day I am learning that my self-worth is based less on what others think and more on how I feel. And lately, I feel really good. I was realizing today that my body is becoming less of an object of comparison in my mind, and more of a tool. My body is a method of accomplishing day to day things and that’s it. So far it’s doing a damn good job. In fact, it rarely lets me down. So for that reason alone, I should be completely in love with it. So to my thighs and all my other perfectly strong and functional body parts, thank you for getting shit done. <3 #postpartumfitness #postpartumbody #thickfit #thunderthighs #plussize #thickwomen #thickyogi #melanin #blackyogasuperstars

A post shared by Shea (@shastavibes) on

Wer sagt eigentlich, dass ein Thigh Gap erstrebenswert ist? Wir selbst? Die anderen? Oder doch nur die VSCO-Filter und idealen Winkel, die uns 24/7 bei Instagram begegnen? Instagrammerin Shea aka @shastavibes, die gerade eine Ausbildung zur Yogalehrerin macht, dreht den Spieß einfach um – mit einem Bild von sich in der Umkleide. „Liebe Oberschenkel“, schreibt sie darunter. „Ich liebe euch, jeden Zentimeter, jede Delle, vom Knie bis zum Rumpf. Ihr mögt nicht sonderlich schlank, gebräunt oder weich sein, aber ich kann mich auf euch verlassen, wenn ich euch zu Squats, Lunges oder zum Treppensteigen herausfordere – und die Blicke der anderen scheinen euch nie etwas auszumachen.“
Wie selbstbewusst sie sich fühlt, war lange Zeit tagesformabhängig. Shea beschreibt ihren Weg zur Liebe zu sich selbst und ihrem Körper als Achterbahnfahrt. „In letzter Zeit fühle ich mich aber sehr wohl damit. Ich habe heute verstanden, dass ich meinen Körper weniger als Vergleichsobjekt betrachte als als Werkzeug.“
Ein ziemlich verlässliches. Beim nächstes Blick in den Spiegel anerkennend zu nicken ist also durchaus angebracht. Den passenden Satz dafür liefert sie am Ende ihres Briefs übrigens auch: „Thank you for getting shit done!“
Werbung

More from Body

R29 Originals