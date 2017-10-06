Why That One Sign Keeps Showing Up In Your Life

You didn't mean for it to happen, but all your best friends are Libras. Or, maybe you can't help but date only Aquarians. For whatever reason, you just seem to attract tons of members of one specific sign. It's more common than you think. And, for once, this sign-to-sign connection doesn't have anything to do with compatibility.
Tali Edut of the Astrotwins tells Refinery29 that feeling like you're magnetized to one specific sign says more about you than the people you attract. "When we keep on attracting a certain sign, we may need to develop more of those qualities in ourselves," she says. So, yes, these people are clearly important to you, but your relationship with them may also highlight a challenge you have elsewhere in your life. "If you’re always with Cancers," Edut suggests, "do you need to do some family healing? Are you craving more comfort or a secure home?"
In other words, there's a chance that these people are arriving in your life to encourage you to emulate some of their defining characteristics. But, Edut is quick to clarify, your gaggle of Cancer friends is not beholden to convincing you to call your mom or dragging you to yet another open house. It's up to you to recognize whether acting more like a Cancer would be helpful.
"Instead of letting the Crabs do the heavy lifting," she says, “be the change you wish to see in your world.”
Of course, all this could be pure coincidence, too. As often as we think the stars are trying to tell us something, they're still relatively difficult to understand. If you believe you're plenty Cancer-like already, there's no astrological obligation to adopt new behaviors.
But, if you've already taken note of the high population of a certain astrological sign in your life and invested some kind of meaning in that observation, you're probably more likely to give Edut's advice a try. At the very least, you can rest easy knowing that the cosmos isn't forcing you to befriend or date a sign you don't want to.
