How Zero-Dollar Days Made Me More Mindful Of My Money

When I first moved to New York, I was a 22-year-old intern at a news website making $10 an hour plus overtime. Despite the low pay, I worked in that position for six months knowing it was the only way to get hired for an entry-level position at this particular company — and I did eventually get that full-time offer. My rent for a fourth-floor walkup (where the kitchen I shared with my roommate was actually a hallway) and living expenses added up to approximately $1,700 a month, which I often couldn’t achieve on my own with my intern salary. I was lucky enough to have some assistance from my parents, which made me feel guilty (and still does).