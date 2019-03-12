Monthly Expenses

Rent: $425 for my room

Student Loans: $168.60 for my postgraduate degree. I'm almost halfway through paying back the total of $11,245!

Running Water & Electricity: It varies, but usually between $7-$10 for my share

Drinking Water: Usually around $2 for my share

Cleaner: $14 for my share

The New York Times Subscription: $4.90

Savings: I get paid into my foreign bank accounts, but I don't use my debit cards regularly in Myanmar (only for flights or other online purchases), so instead I withdraw from an ATM a few times per month. Whatever is left in my accounts is what I consider "savings." Last year I saved around 5% of my salary, but I hope to increase that to 10% or higher this year.