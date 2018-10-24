6 Women Of WWE You Need To Watch

Whether you're a dyed in the wool WWE fan or have never seen an episode of Raw or SmackDown (the network's weekly TV shows), you may have heard that something major is about to happen in the world of wrestling — women's wrestling, to be exact. After years of fighting for screen time and sitting out entire events that went on without them, WWE's female Superstars are finally getting their very own pay-per-view event: Evolution, airing live on the WWE network on October 28.
If this new development suddenly has you interested in wrestling, first of all, welcome! Second of all, you may be familiar with the Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey, but there are plenty of other women you should have on your radar leading up to Evolution — in fact, there's a whole division's worth of hardworking, inspiring women to know in WWE. But, for our purposes here, we'll stick to introducing you to some of the major players on the main roster, most of which will appear in pivotal matches on October 28.
Ahead, meet six of the biggest female Superstars in WWE right now.
Evolution will stream live on Sunday, October 28, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on WWE Network.