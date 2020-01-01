The Unexpected Program That Changed My Relationship With My Body

I always leave meetings feeling like I’ve just received a pep talk. For me, the program is about so much more than reaching a goal or a finish line. It’s about finding smart ways to approach the lifelong journey that is personal health and wellness. It’s about community and looking after one another. It’s about developing healthy habits, from how you talk to yourself to cleaning out your closet. But the crux of the matter is that my relationship with my body has totally evolved. I look forward to cooking — and just as often, I look forward to treating myself to Tex-Mex takeout or a tall glass of wine. I take the stairs and walk often, but I no longer beat myself up for not attending that popular workout class. I’ve learned a form of moderation and balance that allows me to enjoy my routines in a way I never could before. Of course, this isn’t a catchall solution — we all maintain entirely different relationships with our bodies and there is no right way to go about caring for them. But for me, WW is a way of empowering myself — and there’s no shame in that.