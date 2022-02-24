This $65 Acupressure Mat Relieves My Back Pain

Settling into the acu mat (especially for the first few times) is a strange sensation. I'm not going to lie, it hurts like hell. I usually lay my mat on top of my bed as the softness is a bit gentler than pressing my body against the mat on hardwood floors. I alternate having the pillow on my lower back and under my neck, depending on what I'm looking to loosen up. And — I know this is absolutely counterintuitive — but I actually sometimes scroll through TikTok as a way to distract myself from the initial pain (I'm slowly trying to not do that). But the entire process pretty much rolls the same way each time: My backside throbs intensely as the rush of blood makes its way up and down my spine and I just have to close my eyes and breathe through it. At some point though (maybe around 5-7 minutes for me), as all the reviewers attest, my muscles settle and start melting into the spikes (as long as I don't squirm too much) and my back gets that super warm and toasty, similar to the way a deep-tissue massage can often feel. Afterward, I feel euphoric, limber, and way more flexible as my body's been warmed up from all that blood-pumpin' frenzy. My backside also turns pink from the indentations, which is very satisfying for me to see — I'm constantly impressing myself with the psychological-versus-physiological pain I'm able to endure.