Monthly Expenses

Rent: $975 (I live in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with two other roommates. We got a deal on our rent when we first moved in due to a property manager mishap. I previously paid $800/month for a DOUBLE room in college.)

Credit Card Payment: $50 (After spending my postgrad summer in Europe, the debt was inevitable. I'M HANDLING IT.)

Netflix: $0 (I'm on my mom's account.)

Phone: $100 (I'm on my mom's plan, but I like to chip in for my half.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (I was lucky enough to benefit from financial aid and parental support.)

ClassPass: $75 (I like to go to a pilates studio in my neighborhood but can't afford the studio's own monthly plan. It's also nice to try other classes in the area and mix up my workouts.)

Health, Vision, & Dental Insurance: $50 (deducted from my paycheck each week)

Utilities: $67.57 for my third

Car Payment: $0 (I drive my car from high school, and my mom pays for my car insurance.)

Savings: I have about $2,000 in savings from odd jobs in college.