8:30 a.m. — Last day before TWO WEEKS of holiday break. I scream/sing "One Day More" from Les Misérables to my husband, who does not get the reference and does not seem to enjoy my rendition. In fairness to me, it's hard to nail all nine parts at once. Also, just to clarify — I will be working over this break. I find it impossible to keep up with deadlines without putting in some extra time at night and on weekends. And this week is especially unproductive because of all the (fun!) holiday interruptions, so I'll probably work the equivalent of three full days to catch up. I pack my last PB&J of the year and the rest of the beet juice and get ready for the day. It's pouring, so I do minimal hair and makeup and put on my least exciting clothes. I also dig out my raincoat that I got in Iceland earlier this year — their weatherproof gear is legit. I head out to work.