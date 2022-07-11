At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible when I was 22 and still in university. In some ways, I do have a financial safety net because I have friends who would help me and my parents would let any of us kids crash in their basement if we fell on hard times or had a housing issue. Any money I borrow from my parents has to be paid back because they are in a similar financial situation to me.