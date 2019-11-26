It seems mean spirited to bag on someone's big day, but let's face it – weddings can be kind of annoying. From the organized fun at the $200-a-head hen do to the black tie dress code and never ending speeches, weddings don't always make you feel like your heart is about to burst with love. In 2019, weddings have gone into overdrive, now costing an average of $22,715 each and the most elaborate they become, the more we eye-roll at OTT invites and excruciating choreographed dances.