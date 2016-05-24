

Just as bulky sweaters are packed into the depths of a tiny closet or tossed after a season of heavy use, activewear is also subject to its own seasonality and life cycle. When it comes time to do a sweep through your closet, don't forget to go through your gear, too. Keep these tips in mind when deciding what to toss.



Be critical of the workout tank

How you feel when you start a workout impacts how well you train that day, and a big part of how you feel has to do with what you're wearing. When a shirt loses its vibrancy or shape after too many washes, it might affect your confidence. Further, less technical fabrics have a tendency to stain or break down with continued use (and lots of sweating). They say dress for the job you want. Well, the same advice can be applied to working out. When you’re not wearing something that makes you feel great, you’re less likely to operate at your top effort. That said, if that ratty tank is your lucky shirt, keep it!

