If there is one type of fitness gear worth investing in, it’s the sports bra. The benefits of a good-quality, well-fitting and activity-appropriate sports bra are plenty. While the high-end brands design their pieces to last, all sports bras reach a point where they are no longer truly effective, which can lead to too much bouncing and a very sore chest. Move past the killer color combo, cool designs, and the fact that you had to set aside money for a month to make the purchase — and set your sights on a brand-new one that’s going to offer the support you need.Any person with a fitness obsession is likely to have multiple water bottles stashed around the house. Guess how many water bottles that same person uses during a workout? One. Most people have one or two they use on a regular basis, and several others that just sit around unused. If you fall into this category, or if you’ve never invested in a quality bottle, it may be time to get rid of the excess.At some point, everyone will get distracted by an appealing gym bag, and after putting it to use, they may discover it doesn’t meet their needs or personal preference. The perfect bag will be different for everyone. Finding the right size and shape that allows you to pack everything you need — but also avoids you emptying out the bag on the street just to find your phone — is hard. If the one you’ve been using isn’t making your life easier, accept that there’s a better option out there and let the old one go.

